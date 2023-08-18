Bless your family with Contributor Journals

Looking for a way to bless your family this month and beyond? Start a Contributor Journal for each member of the family!

What are Contributor Journals? They’re an easy, fun way to stay connected to your family. A Contributor Journal is a book where you write quick, encouraging messages to someone else. It can be a Bible verse, a thank you note, a quote – something to build the other person up or tell them what they mean to you. With your family writing in each other’s Contributor Journals, you’ll be able to bless each other in a totally new way.

Start your Contributor Journals today! Here are some tips for getting started: