Bless your family with Contributor Journals

Looking for a way to bless your family this month and beyond? Start a Contributor Journal for each member of the family!

What are Contributor Journals? They’re an easy, fun way to stay connected to your family. A Contributor Journal is a book where you write quick, encouraging messages to someone else. It can be a Bible verse, a thank you note, a quote – something to build the other person up or tell them what they mean to you. With your family writing in each other’s Contributor Journals, you’ll be able to bless each other in a totally new way.

Start your Contributor Journals today! Here are some tips for getting started:

  1. Get a blank journal for each family member and have them write their names on it.
  2. Place the journals somewhere in the house that your family uses every day (i.e. kitchen counter, living room table).
  3. Begin writing in each other’s journals as much as you can – it doesn’t have to be long, as long as it’s from the heart!
  4. Read your own journal to see all the things your family has blessed you with.

Author:

Bret Eckelberry

Bret Eckelberry

Bret Eckelberry is a freelance writer with experience in program management, business analysis, and design. He loves talking about kayaking, fishing, and football. Bret and his wife live in Colorado and enjoy the mountain views!

Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family

