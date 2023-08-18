2023 Bible Reading Challenge!

We have each been planted with seeds of the Gospel, but how can we help those seeds grow? One of the best ways to help that seed grow is with a Bible reading plan! Start a Bible reading plan today and find new and fun ways to read God’s Word!

Head

Bring Your Bible Everywhere

Bring Your Bible to School Day is approaching fast this October. In order to get geared up for the event, this month’s Live It Challenge is about bringing your Bible everywhere. Just like the Bible can come with you to school (whether you’ll be there in person or taking classes online at home) you can bring God’s Word to pretty much any place you can think of!

As a family, challenge each other to think up cool, new places you can bring your Bibles. When you have God’s Word with you, you never know what doors he might open for sharing his love and hope with others.

Heart

Part One: Bring It Somewhere Unexpected

This month, on your own or as a family, take your Bible to somewhere unexpected. You could bring it on a hike, to the grocery store, a coffee shop, the beach – wherever you go!

Open the door for sharing God’s love with those around you by showing that you bring your Bible with you everywhere! Take a picture of your Bible in each place you go. Share it with us on social media with the tag @BringYourBible. You can also use the hashtag #bringyourbibleeverywhere for a chance to be highlighted on our Facebook and Instagram pages!

If you read the Bible on your phone, share a screenshot of a verse you love with a picture. As Christians, it doesn’t matter where we are – we always need God’s Word with us!

Hands

Part Two: Write God’s Word on Your Heart

For the second part of your challenge, select up to four Bible verses – one for each week – to memorize this month. Keep track of what you’re working on. Take time each day to recite your verse for the week until you know it by heart! Write God’s Word on your heart and you’ll bring the Bible with you wherever you go!