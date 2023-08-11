This month, we challenge you to share the gospel with one person! Each of us has been called to share the gospel, but how do we do that? How can I be a light in my school, community, and world? Walk through this guide with your family, and spend some time talking about how you can share the gospel with one person this month.

Before we can share the gospel with others, it is crucial that we understand it ourselves.

Head

The Gospel

The word, “gospel” literally translates to “good news.” This good news that we share as Christians is the story and message of Jesus Christ, which can be simplified into four key movements: creation, fall, redemption, and restoration. These four movements describe the journey of humanity from its origin to its ultimate destiny, as revealed in the Bible. Each movement plays a vital role in our understanding of the world, humanity, and God. Let’s explore each of these in more detail.

Creation: The Beginning of All Things

The first movement of the Christian gospel is Creation. In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. This story is found in the opening verses of the Bible, in the book of Genesis. God is the creator of all things, and everything that exists owes its existence to him. Creation is a fundamental aspect of the Christian faith, as it establishes the foundation of God’s sovereignty over the world.

The Fall: Humanity’s Rebellion

The second movement of the Christian gospel is The Fall. This is the story of humanity’s rebellion against God, as described in the book of Genesis. Humanity was created in the image of God, with a purpose to serve and worship him. However, humanity chose to rebel against God and follow their own desires, resulting in a separation from God and a broken relationship with him.

Redemption: God’s Plan of Salvation

The third movement of the Christian gospel is Redemption. This is the story of God’s plan to save humanity from the consequences of their rebellion. God sent his Son, Jesus Christ, to live a perfect life, die on the cross, and rise again from the dead. Through his death and resurrection, Jesus paid the penalty for humanity’s rebellion against God and made a way for humanity to be reconciled to God. This act of redemption is a central aspect of the Christian faith, as it offers hope for all who trust in Jesus Christ.

Restoration: The Renewal of All Things

The fourth and final movement of the Christian gospel is Restoration. This is the story of God’s ultimate plan to renew and restore all things to their original purpose. God is currently working in each Christian’s heart to give us life and love abundantly. And one day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth to establish his kingdom and reign over all creation. At that time, humanity will be reunited with God in perfect harmony.

A Good Place to Start

The gospel is a story that encompasses four key movements – Creation, The Fall, Redemption, and Restoration. Each movement plays a crucial role in the Christian understanding of the world, humanity, and God. Through these movements, we see God’s sovereignty over all things, humanity’s rebellion against God, God’s plan of salvation through Jesus Christ, and God’s ultimate plan to restore all things to Himself. This story offers hope and meaning for all who seek the Lord in faith.

Now that you understand the four key movements of the gospel, lets talk about how to share it!

Heart

Tips on Sharing the Gospel

Here are a few helpful tips to keep in mind when you go to share the gospel with someone.

The Power of Listening

James 1:19 says, “Know this, my beloved brothers: let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.”

Patience and listening are vital to any relationship, and are especially helpful when sharing the gospel. Listen to heart of the person you are talking with. Be respectful when they are sharing their thoughts and opinions. Attentive listening allows you to ask questions that dig a little deeper to the heart. Questions like, “What do you mean by that?” or “What led you to believe what you believe?” can help you understand how to best approach the situation and how to apply the healing balm of the gospel.

Humility

Humility is key in sharing the gospel. Remember that you were once a sinner who was saved by Jesus. Even now, Jesus and his gospel are currently saving you from your sinful desires.

Approach the conversation from a place of humility. You are no better or more righteous than the person you’re talking to. You are BOTH sinners in need of a savior. Sharing the gospel is not like a king talking to a peasant, but rather, it is one poor person telling the other about the joy and treasure they have found.

It’s Okay if you Don’t Have all the Answers

There are countless questions that you could be asked when you go to share your faith. Rather than let this paralyze you, know that it’s okay when you don’t have all the answers. Respond to their question or statement by saying something along the lines of, “I am not sure about that, but I will look into it for you!” or “I don’t know, but I will find out and get back to you.” This allows you some time to study God’s word and talk about their question with a trusted pastor, parent, or friend. Don’t pretend to have all the answers, but humbly admit when you don’t know something and need to look into it more.

Remember, this isn’t a debate where your goal is to win or humiliate the other person and their worldview, but rather, it is a gentle and gracious application of the healing medicine of the gospel on a hurting heart.

If you do want some answers to tough questions you might be asked, check out this article where we provide answers to five tough questions about Christianity.

Hands

How To Share the Gospel: 5 Easy Steps

Sharing the Christian gospel with someone can be an intimidating experience, especially if you’re unsure of how to go about it. However, sharing the gospel doesn’t have to be complicated or scary. With a few simple steps, you can confidently share your faith with others. Here are five easy steps for sharing the gospel with someone.

Step 1: Pray

Before you begin sharing the gospel with someone, it’s important to take a moment to pray for guidance. Ask God to give you the words to say and the wisdom to know when and how to share your faith. Pray for the person you will be sharing with, that they would be receptive to the message you have to share. Trust that the Lord is going with you and before you, to prepare the way.

Step 2: Build a Relationship

Although not required, it is recommended to build a relationship with the person you’ll be sharing the gospel with before diving into the message. Take time to get to know them and their interests. Listen to them and show genuine care and concern for their well-being. Building a relationship creates a foundation of trust and respect, making it more likely that the person will be open to hearing your message.

Step 3: Share Your Personal Story

Sharing your personal story is a powerful way to share the gospel with someone. Talk about how you became a Christian, and the impact your faith has had on your life. Be honest and vulnerable about your struggles and how your faith has helped you through them. Your personal story is unique and authentic, and can help the person you’re sharing with understand the power of the gospel.

Step 4: Share the Gospel Message

After building a relationship and sharing your personal story, it’s time to share the gospel message. Keep it simple and easy to understand. Explain that God created us, that we’ve all sinned and fallen short of God’s standard, that Jesus died on the cross to pay the penalty for our sins, and that by trusting in him we can be reconciled to God and have eternal life. Use verses from the Bible to support your message and help the person understand the truth of the gospel.

Step 5: Offer to Pray with Them and Invite Them to Church

Finally, offer to pray with the person. Pray for their salvation, that they would come to know Jesus and experience the forgiveness and love that he offers. Pray for any needs or concerns they have, and ask God to continue to work in their life.

Invite this person to your church, where you can introduce them to your friends and show them the beautiful love between believers.

Sharing the Gospel Exercise

Sharing the gospel can seen scary, so here’s an exercise to do with your family or friends to help you practice.

Role Play Practice

Split up into pairs where one person can be the evangelist and the other can be the person you want to share the gospel with. Practice starting a conversation with this person and sharing the gospel with them. It’s probably going to feel a bit awkward, but this will help you build confidence when the time comes. Walk through the steps of building relationship, sharing the gospel, praying with them, and inviting them to church.

After the exercise, receive constructive feedback from the other person. Now switch roles and do the same exercise again!

Once you have both completed the exercise, spend a moment to pray for yourselves and the people you are both going to share the gospel with.

Go and Share!

Looks like you’re ready to go and share the good news of Jesus! The Lord is going to do a mighty work through you when you go and share His gospel. God promises that His word will not return void, and that His Spirit will give us words when we cannot find them, so go and share the gospel boldly this month!