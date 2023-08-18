Be an Everyday Hero: 5 Pro-Life Steps to Love and Help Expecting Moms

Looking for ways to love every heartbeat, from the expectant mother to the precious child growing inside her? Become their everyday hero with these five steps.

Head

God is the author of life, and we are made in His image. Every person, whether born or yet to be born, is immeasurably valuable. So, how do we acknowledge that value to those around us in a way that communicates the truth of God’s love? How about for those who are especially vulnerable, such as the women experiencing an unexpected pregnancy and the baby growing inside them?

You can make a difference for those moms and their babies. You can also educate those around you on what it truly means to be pro-life. Here are five steps you can take to be an everyday hero in your family, community, and beyond…

Step 1: Start the pro-life conversation

It is never too early or late to educate those around you about the sanctity of human life – to help them understand that each person, born and preborn, has incomparable worth. However, starting the conversation can be a little intimidating, either with family or friends. Sometimes it’s difficult to know where to begin.

Fortunately, we have a resource to help you kick off the pro-life conversation with your family and/or friends. Use this resource to educate yourself and others on the truth about life and you’ll be ready to be an everyday hero in your community!

Step 2: Find out what God says about life

Next, find out what God says about the value of life. The Bible is all about God’s love for us and what He was willing to do to save us – sending his only Son to die in our stead. It consistently communicates the value that God places on each of our lives. Here are just a few pro-life Bible verses that speak to His care for us and our purposeful creation…

Fearfully and wonderfully made

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.”Psalm 139:13, ESV Tweet

Formed in the womb

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.”Jeremiah 1:5, ESV Tweet

Granted life and steadfast love

“You clothed me with skin and flesh, and knit me together with bones and sinews. You have granted me life and steadfast love, and your care has preserved my spirit.”Job 10:11-12, ESV Tweet

A heritage and a reward

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.”Psalm 127:3, ESV Tweet

Heart

Step 3: Discover ways to be an everyday hero in your community

There are so many ways you can be an everyday hero and make a difference for life in your community. Here are just a few ways you can do that…

Pregnancy Resource Centers

The first way you can be an everyday hero is by connecting with your local pregnancy resource center. Pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) exist to help women facing an unplanned pregnancy and provide them with alternatives to abortion.

An unplanned pregnancy can make for a fearful time. For a woman in that situation, their fear can often be magnified by the feeling that she’s all alone in her pregnancy. Because of this, she may feel abortion-minded because she thinks there’s no one to help her. The staff at a PRC recognizes this as an opportunity to help people during this unexpected journey.

It is estimated that there are between 2,600 and 2,700 pregnancy resource centers in the United States. Therefore, most women throughout the country – not just in big cities – have access to a pregnancy resource center. There’s probably at least one in your community!

By connecting with a PRC, you’ll see the impact that is made on expectant mothers, and there will be plenty of ways to help.

How to be an everyday hero for PRCs

Although most PRCs aren’t formally tied to a particular church, the bulk of their support – including volunteers and donors – comes from the faith community. That’s how PRCs can offer women so many services for free or at a minimal cost.

The biggest need for any pregnancy resource center is for their community to get involved. And there are so many ways to do that! You can donate needed items, including baby supplies such as diapers, meals, clothing, etc. Your family could “adopt a mom” – by volunteering to mentor a young woman. Additionally, you could go to your local pregnancy center and pray for the women who come in each day. Help could mean encouraging the staff at the center, bringing them lunch, or writing kind notes. Maybe it involves inviting a pregnancy center leader to speak at your church. It may simply mean offering to sweep the floors.

You can make a world of difference! Check out this PRC guide for more info on Pregnancy Resource Centers and the ways you can make an impact.

Do you know if there is a PRC near you? If not, find out! Follow these links to My Choice Network and Option Line to discover your local pregnancy resource center.

Embrace Grace

You can also get involved with other organizations dedicated to helping those facing unplanned pregnancies. One such organization is Embrace Grace, and it offers some great ways you can make a difference. You could start a support group to help get women back on their feet amidst an unplanned pregnancy. Or you could host an event that assembles “Love Boxes,” care packages which encourage women to be brave and choose life for their babies. And, of course, you could donate financially as well.

There are so many ways to get involved and be an everyday hero for those in your community!

Step 4: See what others say about life

Next, it’s always good to see what others have said about the value of life. Here are a few pro-life quotes to remember…

Expect great things

“Never underestimate the power of anyone’s story… anyone’s life.”Abby Johnson, pro-life and former Planned Parenthood clinic director Tweet

Protect life no matter what

“…life is valuable, even when it is unwanted, even when it is physically imperfect. I believe our society has a responsibility to defend the vulnerable and the weak.”George W. Bush, 43rd president of the United States Tweet

Respect others

“We must build our society as it once was founded, upon respect for life and right to life.”Lily Rose, pro-life advocate and founder of Live Action Tweet

Consider life a gift

“All life… should be protected, honored, and cherished as the beautiful gift that it is.”Benjamin Watson, former pro football player Tweet

Hands

Step 5: Tune into See Life 2021 with other everyday heroes

Finally, make sure you tune in this summer to See Life 2021. See Life is a series of inspiring conversations to encourage you to live as a compassionate, pro-life parent, family member, and friend.

As human beings, we have a curiosity about life. People explore space looking for it. We marvel at its development in the womb. Many ask deep questions and seek elusive answers. We even argue and fight about it. What makes life, well, life? When does it begin? See Life 2021 digs into these questions and more to equip you to be an everyday hero for life in your community.

The See Life 2021 video series premieres Friday, July 16 at 9 PM ET. Sign up today and receive a See Life 2021 Prayer Guide, bonus content, and updates on pro-life news and events!