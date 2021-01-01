Alternatives to Abortion: Pregnancy Resource Centers

Are there options other than abortion?

Wondering what options other than abortion are available is a question hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of women in the United States ask themselves every year. They have an unplanned pregnancy, and for one or more reasons – their age, their income level, the absence of the child’s father, the attitudes of the people around them, whatever it may be – it’s a really tough time to be pregnant. Very often, they don’t want to end their pregnancy, but they have a hard time seeing any alternatives to abortion.

Yet more and more women today are learning about other options other than abortion. And one of the best places to learn is at a pregnancy medical clinic or a pregnancy resource center (PRC).

Once referred to as crisis pregnancy centers, PRCs are nonprofit organizations devoted to offering women alternatives to abortion, helping them make informed choices and providing a range of services to support them throughout their pregnancy and beyond.

“These centers are the most effective tool for women as they consider their options,” says Cindi Boston of Heartbeat International. “We see a tremendous number of women choosing life for their children as a result.”