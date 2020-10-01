Are You Pro-Life or Anti-Abortion?

My dad proposed to my mom when she was pregnant with me as an act of love and obedience, and after they were engaged, they both felt shame from the church. Once engaged, my parents approached their pastor, their former mentor, to ask if he would marry them. He quickly denied the request because of their sin. You can imagine the devastation and shame that my parents felt from being rejected and shamed by the people that had a relationship with the only One that could provide healing.

This exact pattern continues to pervade the church today, and it is time to change the way we speak about the issue of abortion. Our message matters, and for the woman who feels self-inflicted shame, the last thing she needs is to be rejected by the body of Christ. Jesus is the one person that a pregnant woman needs most during a time of uncertainty. As ambassadors of Christ, we should be the people to which women with unexpected pregnancies run. This will only happen with effective messaging that is full of love, grace, and truth.