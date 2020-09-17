Is the Bible Really Pro-Life?

There are several inspired writings throughout the wisdom literature throughout Psalms that point to God’s care and attention towards those in the womb (Psalm 51:5-6, Psalm 139: 13-16). These are great passages that display God’s heart. However, I believe the very best passage of scripture to study on this issue is Luke 1:39-45.

Luke 1:39-45

The Gospel of Luke paints the most beautiful picture of our Savior in the womb of his mother, Mary. The passage reads:

“In those days Mary arose and went with haste into the hill country, to a town in Judah, and she entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth. And when Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the baby leaped in her womb.”

Elizabeth’s preborn child, John the Baptist, recognized the presence of Jesus! For Elizabeth, this was a sign that there was extraordinary life in Mary’s womb.

“And Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit, and she exclaimed with a loud cry, ‘Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb! And why is this granted to me that the mother of my Lord should come to me? For behold, when the sound of your greeting came to my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy. And blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord.'”

The Takeaway

One of the most amazing contextual realities of this passage is the age of Jesus while he was in Mary’s womb. Just a few verses before this exchange, an angel appears to Mary and gives her the message that she is pregnant. In the very same narrative, we see John leaping in his mother’s womb as Mary approaches.

One or two weeks into Mary’s pregnancy, Jesus Christ was recognized with joy by another preborn baby. Elizabeth and her child recognized preborn Jesus as Lord. A preborn child, just a few weeks following conception, was honored rightly. And the presence of Jesus filled Elizabeth with the Holy Spirit.