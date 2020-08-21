The Dangers of Being Idle in the Pro-Life Movement

Faith: A Driving Force in Being Pro-Life

I cannot speak about pro-life issues without incorporating my faith because my faith intertwines with every facet of my thought process.

The Body of the Movement

The Church of Jesus Christ is described as a “body” several times throughout the New Testament. This body is made up of many parts, and each piece has a particular function. The body only works efficiently and to its capacity when the parts of the body are in harmony with one another, and collectively taking action. These “functions” of the body are also called “giftings” in the Bible.

I believe that this analogy works perfectly in the pro-life sphere, and we should begin to think of the movement as a unified body. You do not have to be a Christian to believe that each person has specific giftings. People are naturally skilled and bent in different ways, and incredible things happen when people maximize their giftings.

A Common Trap

One of the most common traps that people fall into is that they choose to operate outside of their giftings so they may be accepted in their sphere of society. I want to be extremely clear when I make this statement: If you are not utilizing your God-given gifts to edify the pro-life body, you are dwindling our mission’s capacity and effectiveness.

You are called, empowered, and gifted in particular ways. Women and their children cannot afford for you to be idle in your giftings. You were made for this!

The pro-life movement is a body of strong people with so many different giftings, but it seems that many parts of the body are too insecure to function in their designed way. These insecurities lead to being idle, which destroys the harmony in the body and make it difficult to take the steps necessary for beneficial movement.