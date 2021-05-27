Bible Verses About Slavery and Human Trafficking

The Bible has plenty to say about human trafficking. Bible verses about slavery, as well as passages on how we should treat others, speaks volumes of how seriously God cares about justice, equality and freedom. After all, it was the primary goal of God’s only son, Jesus, to ransom and unite everyone who would turn to him.
Isaiah 61:1: “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me to bring good news to the poor; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound;”
Luke 4:18-19: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”
John 10:10: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.”
More Bible Verses About Life Issues:
Psalms About Oppression and Freedom
Psalm 35:10: “All my bones shall say, “O Lord, who is like you, delivering the poor from him who is too strong for him, the poor and needy from him who robs him?”
Psalm 68:5-6: “Father of the fatherless and protector of widows is God in his holy habitation. God settles the solitary in a home; he leads out the prisoners to prosperity, but the rebellious dwell in a parched land.”
Psalm 82:3: “Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute.”
Psalm 82:4: “Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.”
Psalm 146:9: “The Lord watches over the sojourners; he upholds the widow and the fatherless, but the way of the wicked he brings to ruin.”
Old Testament Bible Verses About Slavery
Deuteronomy 10:18: “He executes justice for the fatherless and the widow, and loves the sojourner, giving him food and clothing.”
Deuteronomy 27:19: “Cursed be anyone who perverts the justice due to the sojourner, the fatherless, and the widow.’ And all the people shall say, ‘Amen.’”
Proverbs 23:10-11: “Do not move an ancient landmark or enter the fields of the fatherless, for their Redeemer is strong; he will plead their cause against you.”
Proverbs 31:8-9: “Open your mouth for the mute, for the rights of all who are destitute. Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy”
Isaiah 1:17: “ learn to do good;
seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause.”
Isaiah 58:6-7: “Is not this the fast that I choose: to loose the bonds of wickedness, to undo the straps of the yoke, to let the oppressed go free, and to break every yoke? Is it not to share your bread with the hungry and bring the homeless poor into your house; when you see the naked, to cover him, and not to hide yourself from your own flesh?
Isaiah 61:8: “For I the Lord love justice; I hate robbery and wrong; I will faithfully give them their recompense, and I will make an everlasting covenant with them.”
Ezekiel 34:16: “I will seek the lost, and I will bring back the strayed, and I will bind up the injured, and I will strengthen the weak, and the fat and the strong I will destroy. I will feed them in justice.”
Zechariah 7:10: “do not oppress the widow, the fatherless, the sojourner, or the poor, and let none of you devise evil against another in your heart.”
New Testament Bible Verses About Slavery
Matthew 25:40: “And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’”
Romans 8:15: “For you did not receive the spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received the Spirit of adoption as sons, by whom we cry, ‘Abba! Father!'”
Ephesians 1:4-5: “even as he chose us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before him. In love he predestined us for adoption to himself as sons through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of his will,”
James 1.27: “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.”