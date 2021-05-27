Bible Verses About Slavery and Human Trafficking

The Bible has plenty to say about human trafficking. Bible verses about slavery, as well as passages on how we should treat others, speaks volumes of how seriously God cares about justice, equality and freedom. After all, it was the primary goal of God’s only son, Jesus, to ransom and unite everyone who would turn to him.

Isaiah 61:1: “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me to bring good news to the poor; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound;”

Luke 4:18-19: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”

John 10:10: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.”