Six Scriptures That Speak Up For Those Who Can’t Speak For Themselves

The value and sanctity of life is present all throughout Scripture. That is why we are called to speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves. Therefore, we look to the wisdom of Proverbs and the poetry of the Psalms to give us clear words on the subject.

In the Scriptures that follow, we see the call to care for the forgotten, oppressed, and downcast. Let these Scriptures guide us as Christians to love our brothers and sisters. We will “Love Every Heartbeat” as we speak up for those who can’t.

Who are the voiceless?

In the Bible, we see the needy, the fatherless and the widows as ones who had little value to the community of that time in history. Their voices were not allowed in the public square. Likewise, we need to speak for those who are not being heard today. The Lord cares for the voiceless.

“Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.”

“The Lord watches over strangers; He supports the fatherless and the widow, but He thwarts the way of the wicked.”