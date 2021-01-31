Six Scriptures That Speak Up For Those Who Can’t Speak For Themselves

The value and sanctity of life is present all throughout Scripture. That is why we are called to speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves. Therefore, we look to the wisdom of Proverbs and the poetry of the Psalms to give us clear words on the subject.
In the Scriptures that follow, we see the call to care for the forgotten, oppressed, and downcast. Let these Scriptures guide us as Christians to love our brothers and sisters. We will “Love Every Heartbeat” as we speak up for those who can’t.
Who are the voiceless?
In the Bible, we see the needy, the fatherless and the widows as ones who had little value to the community of that time in history. Their voices were not allowed in the public square. Likewise, we need to speak for those who are not being heard today. The Lord cares for the voiceless.
Proverbs 14:31 –
“Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.”
Psalm 146:9 (NASB) –
“The Lord watches over strangers; He supports the fatherless and the widow, but He thwarts the way of the wicked.”
How do we speak up?
We know the Bible admonishes us to love others as ourselves. Looking to care for others as would want to be treated can help guide us as we speak up for those who can’t. From the womb to the tomb we care for all who are marginalized.
Proverbs 31:8-9 –
“Open your mouth for the mute, for the rights of all who are destitute. Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy.”
Proverbs 3:27-28 –
“Do not withhold good from those to whom it is do, when it is in your power to act. Do not say to your neighbor, ‘Go, and come again, tomorrow I will give it’ – when you have it with you.”
Will speaking up make a difference?
Trust in God. It may not feel like you are making a difference, but doing good will come back to you either in this life or the next. This means hang in there and keep doing good.
Proverbs 11:25 –
“Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.”
Proverbs 14:21 –
“Whoever despises his neighbor is a sinner, but blessed is he who is generous to the poor.”