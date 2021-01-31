Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Six Scriptures That Speak Up For Those Who Can’t Speak For Themselves

By Focus on the Family, Advocacy Team
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Six Scriptures that speak up for those that can't speak for themselves
speak_up_together_love_every_heartbeat_melissa-askew-unsplash
Six Scriptures to guide us as we speak up for those who can't.

The value and sanctity of life is present all throughout Scripture. That is why we are called to speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves. Therefore, we look to the wisdom of Proverbs and the poetry of the Psalms to give us clear words on the subject.

In the Scriptures that follow, we see the call to care for the forgotten, oppressed, and downcast. Let these Scriptures guide us as Christians to love our brothers and sisters. We will “Love Every Heartbeat” as we speak up for those who can’t.

Who are the voiceless?

In the Bible, we see the needy, the fatherless and the widows as ones who had little value to the community of that time in history.  Their voices were not allowed in the public square. Likewise, we need to speak for those who are not being heard today. The Lord cares for the voiceless.

Proverbs 14:31

“Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.”

Psalm 146:9 (NASB) –

“The Lord watches over strangers; He supports the fatherless and the widow, but He thwarts the way of the wicked.”

How do we speak up?

We know the Bible admonishes us to love others as ourselves. Looking to care for others as would want to be treated can help guide us as we speak up for those who can’t. From the womb to the tomb we care for all who are marginalized.

Proverbs 31:8-9 –

“Open your mouth for the mute, for the rights of all who are destitute. Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

Proverbs 3:27-28 –

“Do not withhold good from those to whom it is do, when it is in your power to act. Do not say to your neighbor, ‘Go, and come again, tomorrow I will give it’ – when you have it with you.”

Will speaking up make a difference?

Trust in God. It may not feel like you are making a difference, but doing good will come back to you either in this life or the next. This means hang in there and keep doing good.

Proverbs 11:25 –

“Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.”

Proverbs 14:21 –

“Whoever despises his neighbor is a sinner, but blessed is he who is generous to the poor.”

©2015 Focus on the Family. Updated January 2021. 

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Shortcode below is Pro-Life General Content CTA Template. Currently hidden.

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 4.8 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram