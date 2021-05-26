Focus on the Family
11 Scriptures About Race

  By Focus on the Family
What does the Bible say about race? The Bible hosts a variety of scriptures about race. They can be found in both the Old and New Testaments.

The Bible hosts a variety of scriptures about race. Most are mentioned with the intention of unifying brothers and sisters in Christ, despite differences in our physical heritage.

Old Testament Scriptures About Race

Genesis 1:27

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”

Deuteronomy 10:17

“For the LORD your God is the God of gods and the Lord of lords, the great, the mighty, and the awesome God who does not show partiality nor take a bribe.”

Galatians 3:28

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

Malachi 2:10

“Have we not all one Father? Has not one God created us? Why then are we faithless to one another, profaning the covenant of our fathers?”

New Testament Verses

John 13:34

“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”

Acts 10:28

“And he said to them, ‘You yourselves know how unlawful it is for a Jew to associate with or to visit anyone of another nation, but God has shown me that I should not call any person common or unclean.'”

black and white hands hold each other under scriptures about race.

Acts 10:34-35

So Peter opened his mouth and said: “Truly I understand that God shows no partiality, but in every nation anyone who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him.”

Acts 17:26

“And He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth.”

Romans 10:12-13

“For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek; for the same Lord is Lord of all, bestowing his riches on all who call on him. 13 For “everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

Colossians 3:11

“Here there is not Greek and Jew, circumcised and uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave, free; but Christ is all, and in all.”

Revelation 5:9-10

“And they sang a new song, saying, ‘Worthy are you to take the scroll and to open its seals, for you were slain, and by your blood you ransomed people for God from every tribe and language and people and nation, and you have made them a kingdom and priests to our God, and they shall reign on the earth.'”

©2015 Focus on the Family. Updated May 26, 2021.

