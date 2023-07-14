Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Give 2X the Hope
Double your gift to rescue moms and babies from abortion!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT!
Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$

After Roe, moms and babies are still at risk of abortion.
Give Hope!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Summer Activities for Foster Families

  • By Vanessa Vasquez
Share:
Summer Activities for Foster copy

It is summertime! Or, as I used to refer to it when I was a little girl, it is “Funnertime!” And what better time of year to come up with fun summer activities for foster families?

I became a Christian when I was 30 years old. Early in my walk with the Lord, I remember going to church one Sunday morning and being handed a bulletin featuring a sketch of Jesus laughing. The image immediately made me smile.

I could not stop thinking about Jesus laughing after the service ended. I kept the bulletin with an overflowing, joy-filled Jesus on my refrigerator for years after that.

Since then, I have contemplated moments when Jesus would have laughed. I imagine Jesus laughed on many occasions, but I am most confident that He laughed when He was being tugged at and chased by children. The Bible says, “He welcomed them with all their playfulness” (Matthew 19:14).

Children were unashamed to need Jesus. They called His name out loud. Hearing their laughter, seeing their joy… For Jesus, being near children was a must.

Measuring Joy Differently

Early in my twenty-six years at Olive Crest, foster families would excitedly share their plans to take their placed children to a nearby theme park the day after they were due to arrive home.

We gently encouraged them to do the opposite and make no plans.

Foster parents have big hearts and are eager to pour over their children all the love the Lord has poured into them. Many foster parents want to relieve the pain of trauma as soon as possible for the children moving in with them. Perhaps those foster parents remembered days when significant events remedied unhappy situations.

But before embarking on the great adventure of joy, I must mention why the pursuit of joy can feel “dangerous” to a child in foster care. Having fun and laughing is not just vulnerable; it can feel like a downright betrayal against birth family members who a child often imagines are in dire circumstances.

Be Patient

We may have to take it easy with children in foster care and measure a child’s joy differently. I am reminded of Romans 12:12, where the Bible teaches us, “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” In one translation, it reads, “patient in distress.

Understanding that children in foster care are almost always living in some degree of distress, we must first be patient. That patience also applies to tempering our desire to make things better.

Sometimes we unintentionally pressure a child to have fun. If we do not see a child enjoying an activity, we might ask, “Aren’t you having fun?” We subtly communicate our expectations to the child to act happy, be grateful, or behave in a way that makes us feel better. Some children will comply and smile (Proverbs 14:13).

If we first pursue a child’s trust and safety, we might find they are the seeds of joy. A joy that is strong. A joy that overcomes the death of our Savior (John 16:22).

How do we teach joy in a broken world? We teach joy by being joyful.

The Mystery of Laughter

Laughter is vulnerable for everyone. Spontaneous laughter certainly is! It is as if our bodies divulge something about us that our minds do not have time to consider. Before we know it, joy is tattling on us.

After all the brain, imaging, sociology, psychology, anthropology, and philosophy studies, no one can explain why we laugh. It remains a mystery to scientists and researchers all over the world.

What scientists can prove is that laughter is good for us. Laughter reduces stress, boosts our immune system, diminishes pain, inspires hope, and averts resentment. Most importantly, it enhances our relationships and helps us forgive.

Woven together by our good and creative God, it makes perfect sense that He weaved into our being a reflection of His abundant joy.

Summer Activities for Foster Families to Do Together

To help craft a summer around building relationships and trust, here is a range of summer activities for your foster family to consider. Start by creating a family summer bucket list where everyone gets to contribute a shared activity.

Kids Eat Free (Or Just About)!

Check the days and hours when prices drop at these and other local locations.

  • Applebee’s
  • Chevy’s
  • Chili’s
  • Denny’s
  • Dickey’s BBQ
  • Red Robin
  • Ruby Tuesday

Kids Play for Free! (Or Just About)

  • Search the internet for Vacation Bible School (VBS) in your area.
  • Kids Bowl Free
  • Home Depot
  • Michaels Craft Store
  • Worldwide Storytime
  • AMC Theaters: Summer Movie Camp ($3-5 movies)
  • Regal Theaters Summer Movie Express ($2 movies)
  • Explore a Library. Libraries have a wealth of activities. In addition to offering free story times, some libraries also offer reusable passes to various attractions and “mini family adventures.”
  • Visit a hands-on science museum or activity center.
  • Look for church service projects you can do as a family.
  • Take indoor games to a local park.
  • Go for a car ride to a mystery destination.
  • Visit an art gallery, then paint a family masterpiece together.
  • Look for family fun runs in your area.
  • Summer camp! Royal Family Kids Camp specializes in traumatized care.
  • Check the zoo for free admission.

Turn Your Home Into a Fun Zone

  • Play outside with jumbo matching cards, inflatable dice, bowling ball, and pins. Don’t forget giant checkers and chess boards, stacking games, and Tic Tac Toe.
  • Custom-design an obstacle course your children can master.
  • Cracks in the sidewalk? Make a mosaic by coloring in the shapes with sidewalk chalk.
  • Have a S’mores Over (a backyard sleepover and s’mores).
  • Make a treasure map to find “buried treasure” indoors or outdoors.
  • Draw the outline of a butterfly on paper, then collect leaves and flowers to fill it in.
  • Write a story using stickers.
  • Watch seeds sprout in a plastic bag.
  • Have an outdoor Christmas in July sing-along.
  • Hide Bible characters around the house and, at dusk, use a flashlight to find them.
  • Create a color scavenger hunt, collecting items of the same color.
  • Decorate a box and fill it with memorabilia from summer.
  • In the middle of the day, climb into pajamas, make vanilla shakes, and watch a movie.
  • Start a Gratitude Jar. When you and your children are grateful, write a word or draw a picture and put it in the jar. Go through the jar once a month.
  • Make your own Bible alphabet.
  • Make homemade ice cream in a bag.

Bake With Your Kids

  • Wilton Brands LLC
  • King Arthur Baking Company
  • Taste of Home
  • Food Network

Our Mountain Cabin

I will be sixty years old in October. When I was a little girl, the highlight of my summers were the family trips to our cabin in the local mountains.

It was the only time in my youth when we woke up while it was still dark outside so my Pop could get us on the road early. The hour-and-a-half drive to the cabin passed in dog years.

Over two weeks of mountain air, we fished, ate on a picnic table, played tennis in the middle of towering pines, swam at a neighborhood pool, golfed, and walked to the neighborhood zoo. I eventually read the complete seventy-two book collection of the Bobbsey Twins, which was kept stacked in the headboard of my parents’ cabin bed.

Life was busy, even back then. But, despite the activities that demanded our attention during the rest of the year, for those two weeks, in that cabin, we laughed. We found joy. And with these summer activities for foster families, you and your family can find the same joy we did all those years ago.

© 2023 Vanessa Vasquez. All Rights Reserved. Used with Permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

Foster CarePro-Life

You May Also Like

Family photo of Kelly Rosati
Adoption

A Clear Calling

The Rosatis discovered there were plenty of kids in need of families right in their community.

November 8, 2018
Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin