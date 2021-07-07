Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

The Role of a Foster Family

  • By Natalie Seale
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Foster family
Foster parents and foster families play a key role within the foster care system. Learning about the day-to-day responsibilities of a foster family is an important step when pursuing a call to foster.

From making the decision to become a foster family to going through training and receiving a placement, the reality of being a foster family can seem overwhelming. How do you manage your time and resources well?  Will your family be on board? How do you cope with unavoidable challenges? If you feel called to foster, your first step is to understand the role of a foster family.

The Large Team of Foster Care

Hands stacked

Foster families play an important role within the foster care system. They are part of a large team, all trying to do the best for children and their family. The team includes caseworkers, judges, attorneys, pediatricians, churches, therapists, teachers, mentors, and more. But your role is unique. As a foster parent, you are providing care 24/7. You drive the children in your care to appointments, attend school meetings, accompany them to visits with biological parents, and so many other things.

While the team of the foster care system is large, do not underestimate the value of personal support. Finding a support system should be one of your top priorities. Wrap-around care is crucial to the health of you and your family, not to mention your longevity as a foster family and your impact on kids and teens in foster care. You do not want to just survive as a foster family. You want to thrive! If you can’t thrive, neither can those under your care. And thriving requires support.

Foster dads talking

Look to your local church or organizations that provide care for foster families. If your church does not already have a foster/adoptive family ministry, learn how to start one. A support group that does something as simple as delivering meals once a week, helping with laundry, or tutoring the kids in your home can be so powerful. You should also identify friends and family that will be a listening ear even on the hardest days. Sometimes, it just takes one person to make all the difference.

The Responsibilities of Foster Families  

At the core of it all, foster families provide essential physical and emotional care for a child. Whether for a day or for years, you are opening your home and your heart to one or more child or teen in need. As a foster parent, you also advocate for whomever is in your care. This might look like finding doctors and therapists who are familiar with foster care so that they can provide tailored support. You will approach everyday decisions with a trauma-informed lens.

Don’t pass up the opportunity to connect with someone whose life looks different than yours.

One of the most important things for foster families to keep in mind is the case plan for the child in their care. The goal of many case plans for children in foster care is reunification. The idea of reunification can be easy to forget. It can seem too painful or difficult to promote a relationship between the child or sibling group and their biological parents. But if the ultimate goal of their time in foster care is reunification, your love and support for the biological family and that relationship can change everything. It’s not required. Whereas you have to connect with the caseworker, the pediatrician, and the teacher, you can choose to build a relationship with the biological family. Don’t pass up the opportunity to connect with someone whose life looks different than yours. Demonstrate kindness. It will be healthy for you, the children or teens in your care, and their biological family.

Thoughtfully Consider Your Concerns  

Not everyone might immediately jump on board with your plans to foster. You may face pushback or hesitancy from extended family who do not want to see you hurt. This may be disappointing at first. If you feel called and led by God to be a foster family, you are probably filled with excitement. Trust that when the people around you meet the precious child or children in your care, their fears may quickly disappear. The scariest parts of foster care seem so insignificant once you realize that there are real children and teens in need of a family on the other side of that fear.

Be practical and think out the logistics of becoming a foster family. With all the appointments that kids in foster care have, you might feel like there are not enough hours in the day. This is where support is vital. You will need help to balance all of the meetings, appointments, and visitations. Thinking through your backup plans in advance can help reduce stress once you open your home to those in foster care.

Pediatrician and girl in foster care

As a foster family, you will be living in the nitty-gritty, complicated world of foster care. It can be easy for people to become jaded and feel that they are entitled to complain. Things will not always be easy; in fact, you may often find that you feel valid in your frustrations. But constant complaining will not be healthy for you or your family. Not only that, it can harm the children or youth in your care. Keep Matthew 25:40 in mind: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” (NIV).

Start slow as a foster family. Be open and honest about your thoughts and concerns from the beginning. Then, talk about them as a family. Doing so will bring you closer together and equip you for the journey.

Getting Started as a Foster Family

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, learn more about foster care in your state. Then, begin compiling a list of books to read. Reach out to foster families in your town to hear their stories. Regardless of whether you have raised children of your own, parenting vulnerable children requires its own techniques and practices – and lots of support.

Once you have said “yes” to God’s call to serve as a foster family, keep saying “yes” until He says your time is over. He will multiply your efforts in ways you cannot anticipate.

Serving as a foster family will be difficult, but it will be beautiful. Yes, you and your family will face loss and sadness. But you will also grow in compassion and strength. Your life will be forever impacted, and you will be better for it.

Copyright © 2021, Focus on the Family.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

Foster CarePro-LifeSupporting Foster FamiliesWait No More

You May Also Like

Foster Care Legal System
Adoption

Foster Care and the Legal System

Understanding the legal system can be a challenge. In this article, an attorney clarifies the legal process of foster care – from the time a child enters foster care to the closure of a case.

July 2, 2021
Foster dad with daughters
Adoption

A Foster Care Story: The Father’s Perspective

I never really thought about foster parenting or adoption. I simply figured that I would one day marry and that my wife and I would together create a “traditional” family. My plan wasn’t actually a plan; it was an assumption.

June 30, 2021
Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin

Tell Your Story

By sharing your struggles and triumphs, God can transform your courage into hope and faith for others!