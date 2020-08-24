Eight of ten children were off to school, covering four campuses, three cities, and five grades. She stared with disbelief at the city official. It was mid-morning. The house was almost quiet except for the pair of three-year-olds in desperate need of a snack. And here he was, the city code inspector, in his municipal uniform declaring, “A neighbor has reported a code infraction.”

With these words, his presence was suddenly not a surprise—just his timing was off. Three months prior, a sibling set of five children had arrived beginning an adoption process. The family had grown from 5 to 10 children almost overnight. The new siblings-to-be were tired and still mourning the loss of their mother two months prior. She had fought cancer just long enough to see the youngest son of her five kids experience his second birthday.

This son had arrived at his new home a couple of weeks prior to his siblings. He came from a loving family who had planned to adopt him yet could not adopt the whole sibling set. The adoptive family was heartbroken because the pain of the adoption falling through was too much and needed him to move into his new home abruptly. My wife–the woman at the door– was this son’s third mom in two months.