Transgender Resources

Helping Kids Stand Firm While Navigating the Ever-Changing Landscape of Transgenderism

There is a crucial shift in youth culture, and Christian teens need to understand transgenderism as well as how to respond in love and truth.

Help! I Don’t Know How To Answer My Child’s LGBT Questions – YouTube

It’s important to talk with your kids about modeling how Jesus interacted with people like the woman at the well in John chapter 4. You can tell your children not to insult others, but truly see them and talk to them with compassion.

Resources for Transgenderism and Gender Confusion

While we hold to biblical truth about male and female differences, we also reach out with biblical redemption and healing. This referral list is a starting point for individuals, families and churches affected by transgenderism.

Talking to Your Children About Transgender Issues

When this topic comes up in your home, be ready to have an informed conversation that educates your children with a calm, caring and truth-filled response.

‘Trading My Sorrows’ – A Story of Healing from Transgenderism

Walt Heyer struggled for years with the desire to dress in woman’s clothes and to be a woman. Read the heartening article about God’s grace, healing and forgiveness in his life.

Answering Parents’ Questions on Gender Confusion in Children

Glenn Stanton, Director of Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family, answers basic questions about parenting and gender-confusion in children. In addition to this brief article, his book gives guidance for parents helping their children develop into Secure Daughters and Confident Sons. Likewise, this audio from our broadcast offers helpful information for parents who wish to nurture a healthy gender identity in their children.

Reinforce Your Child’s Sexual Identity

Parents can seize everyday opportunities to affirm their child with affection and for who God made them.

Reliable Resources for Teaching Children About Marriage, Sexuality and Homosexuality

The resources shown here will give guidance and equip parents as they teach children about healthy sexuality, marriage and God’s design for the body.

Responding to the Transgender Issue – Parent Resource Guide

This guide is the product of a unique collaboration between organizations with very diverse political opinions and one common concern: The negative consequences of treating bodily sex as irrelevant. The resource provides input for families faced with gender activism in public schools as well as descriptions and cautionary information concerning “gender affirmative” treatment model that facilitates a child’s “transition.”

A Biblical Perspective on Transgender Identity: A Primer for Parents and Strugglers

This resource gives a Biblical perspective on how to handle the challenges those struggling with embracing their God-given sexuality and gender face as well as the challenges parents are facing raising children in an over-sexualized society.