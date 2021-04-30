Are there bible verses about foster care and adoption?

My husband and I are starting the path of foster care and adoption. Growing up in foster care and kinship care, it is something I always knew I wanted to do. It was one of the first things we talked about when we started dating. And I knew he was “a keeper” when his response to this was agreement. But not all couples start out knowing they want to foster, adopt or even support other families. What we do know is that all are called. There are many bible verses about foster care and adoption. They show us God’s heart for vulnerable children and our call to care for them.

Bible Verses About Foster Care and Adoption

James 1.27 –

Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.

Psalm 68:5-6a –

A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling. God sets the lonely in families…

Deuteronomy 10:18 –

He executes justice for the orphan and the widow, and shows His love for the alien by giving him food and clothing.

Psalm 146:9 –

The Lord protects the strangers; He supports the fatherless and the widow, but He thwarts the way of the wicked.

Isaiah 1:17 –

Learn to do good; seek justice, reprove the ruthless, defend the orphans, plead for the widow.

Romans 8:15 –

For you have not received a spirit of slavery leading to fear again, but you have received a spirit of adoption as sons by which we cry out, “Abba! Father!”

Ephesians 1:4-5 –

For he chose us in him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight. In love he predestined us to be adopted as his sons through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will…

Proverbs 23:10-11 –

Do not move the ancient boundary or go into the fields of the fatherless, for their Redeemer is strong; He will plead their case against you.

Psalm 82:3 –

Defend the cause of the weak and fatherless; maintain the rights of the poor and oppressed.

Deuteronomy 27:19 –

“Cursed is he who distorts the justice due an alien, orphan, and widow.” And all the people shall say, “Amen.”

Zechariah 7:10 –

And do not oppress the widow or the orphan, the stranger or the poor; and do not devise evil in your hearts against one another.

Proverbs 31:8 –

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute.

Matthew 25:40 –

The King will reply, “I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.”

Everyone Can Do Something

The call is clear. The good news is that everyone can do something! You may be called to foster. Or you may be called to adopt. Other will support foster or adoptive families. People will pray. Churches will serve. And all will be fulfilling scripture by caring for God’s children.