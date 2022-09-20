Christians are given a command in James 1:27 to care for vulnerable individuals. For Christians, caring for others is not optional. However, God calls His people to follow this calling in different ways based on their unique skills and abilities. While some people answer God’s calling by becoming foster or adoptive parents, there are other ways to get involved. Learning how to support foster and adoptive families is one of those ways.

Wraparound support for foster and adoptive families is a noble and necessary calling. In 1 Corinthians 12:12-27, the Apostle Paul describes the Church as a body. Each member plays a different role. The body could not function if it consisted solely of ears or eyes. Instead, the body requires all parts.

In the same way, Christians must engage with foster care and adoption in a variety of ways. Foster and adoptive parents need support from people whom God has called to offer their time, talents, and treasures. Additionally, in order to accomplish God’s calling on their lives, support systems need families who are willing to accept help.