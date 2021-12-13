3 Easy Christmas Crafts to Make for Kids in Foster Care

For children and youth in foster care, Christmas can be a challenging time. They are typically in unusual environments, and they might celebrate Christmas in new or unfamiliar ways. An easy way to make Christmas more special for kids in foster care is to make Christmas crafts specifically for them. Below are three easy Christmas crafts that people of all ages can make.

After completing your craft, donate them to a local foster care agency, church, bridge organization, or directly with a foster family. Each craft you make should include a blank gift tag. The agency or foster parent can add each child’s name to the gift tag to make it unique.

To make your impact extra special, consider creating two crafts for each child in foster care: one for them to keep and one for them to give away. Children in foster care often cannot make or buy gifts for others. Include them in this season of giving by providing them with an ornament or wreath to give away.

Follow along with the video as you make your easy Christmas crafts for children in foster care.

Glitter Ornament Craft Instructions

Add sparkle to a kid’s life this Christmas by making this easy glitter ornament craft. Download a free PDF with instructions here.

Supplies

Clear plastic ball ornaments

Glue (mod podge, tacky glue, etc.)

Glitter (ideally Christmas colors)

Blank gift tags

Step 1

To begin, remove the cap of the empty plastic ornament.

Step 2

Squeeze or spray a small amount of glue into the ornament. If you are using a squeeze bottle for glue, create swirls around the ornament. Be careful not to put too much glue inside the ornament.

Step 3

Rotate the ornament until a thin layer of glue covers the inside. If you are using a spray glue, such as Ultra Gloss Mod Podge Spray, rotate the nozzle to cover the inside. With this glue, you must work quickly, as it dries fast. If you are using a thicker glue, such as Turbo Tacky Glue, you may need to rotate the ornament for a longer amount of time. If you squeezed the glue in swirl directions, rotate the ornament so that the glue slides and covers the entirety of the inside.

Step 4

Once glue covers the inside of the ornament, shake a small amount of glitter inside the ornament. Continue to rotate the ornament to allow the glitter to attach to the glue around the entire inside. Consider using one color for a classic look. For a fun look, consider experimenting with multiple colors.

Step 5

Place the ornament aside as it dries. Depending on the glue you use, this can take anywhere from 30 seconds to 15 minutes. Spray glue may dry much more quickly than tacky glue. Repeat Steps 1-4 with other ornaments as you wait for the completed ornaments to dry.

Step 6

Once dry, place the cap back on the ornament.

Step 7

Tie a blank gift tag to the top of the ornament.

Pom Pom/Confetti Ornament Craft Instructions

This easy ornament craft gives you all the creativity you could ever want while also adding joy to a kid’s Christmas this year. Download a free PDF with instructions here.

Supplies

Clear plastic ball ornaments

Glue (mod podge, tacky glue, etc.)

Pom poms (Christmas colors)

Confetti (Christmas colors)

Other small materials to put inside, such as tinsel or fake cotton snow

Step 1

To begin, remove the cap of the empty plastic ornament.

Step 2

Fill the ornament with your selection of materials. Use either a variety of materials or use one material. Decide whether you want the ornament to be more or less full.

Step 3

Place the cap back on the plastic ornament.

Step 4

Tie a blank gift tag to the top of the ornament.

Step 5

Complete Steps 1-4 to create multiple ornaments. Consider trying different combinations of materials to make each ornament unique.

Paper Plate Wreath Craft Instructions

This easy Christmas wreath craft is a thoughtful present for a kid in foster care. Download a free PDF with instructions here.

Supplies

Cardboard disposable plates

Scissors

Green yarn

Ribbon (Christmas colors, ideally red)

Blank gift tags

Tape or wire

Step 1

Cut 2 to 3 inches into the plate from the outer edge. Then, begin cutting an internal circle, keeping a 2-3 inch diameter. Once you have cut all the way around the inside of the plate, remove the inside circle. This will leave an outside circle where you will wrap yarn.

Step 2

Unroll several yards of yarn. Tape one end of yarn to the beginning of your circle.

Step 3

Begin wrapping yarn around the circle. Keep the yarn tight and close. Make sure the plate is being fully covered by yarn.

Step 4

Continue wrapping yarn around the plate until the circle is complete. This can take up to 20 minutes depending on the size of plate and your speed. Secure the end of the yarn with tape, wire, or by tying it to itself.

Step 5

Make a bow with ribbon, then attach it to where the circle connects. The bow will hide any gap between the circle.

Step 6

Tie a blank gift tag to the wreath.

The Lasting Impact of an Easy Christmas Craft on a Kid’s Life

No child should feel forgotten on Christmas. Having something of their own, such as an ornament or a wreath, can make children in foster care feel included around Christmastime. Not only does the gift belong to the child, but it also has their name on the gift tag. So it means it truly belongs to them and cannot be taken away. This is comforting to children in foster care.

The time and energy you put into one of these easy Christmas crafts will make a profound impact on a kid in foster care. While you may never meet the child who receives your gift, or even learn their name, they will have something that was made specifically for them. It was not second-hand. They were not an afterthought. Your gift shows a child that they are loved.

Share Your Impact Story

Did you try one of these crafts? Let us know. Post about your crafting on Instagram and tag Wait No More (@waitnomoreofficial). We would love to share your experience with others!