There feels like there is so much division today. Opposite sides are fighting and yelling at each other, holding signs, choosing sides. So many accusations and hate it seems like the world is about to split. Is justice worth fighting for? Can one voice make a difference? Yes! Justice quotes from the ultimate advocates can show us how.

We have many examples of powerful advocates, people who changed the world. From Anne Frank to Martin Luther King Jr. to Saint Augustine, these people and many others have advocated for change. Yet, there is one who stands above the rest, Jesus Christ. He is a great example. Let’s be inspired by some powerful justice quotes from history’s ultimate advocates.