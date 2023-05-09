Abortion Ethics: Is It Ever Okay?

These increases remained even after controlling for prior psychiatric problems. A 2010 study in The Canadian Journal of Psychiatry was singled out for its significance in this British meta-analysis because the “results are startlingly similar.” It is explained, “Statistically significant associations were observed between abortion history and a wide range of mental health problems after controlling for the experience of interpersonal violence and demographic variables.” Compared with peers who had never undergone an abortion, women who did suffered:

61% increase in mood disorders;

61% increase in social phobia;

59% increase in suicidal ideation;

261% increase in alcohol abuse;

142% increase in alcohol dependence;

313% increase in drug abuse;

287% increase in drug dependence

280% increase in “any substance use disorder.”

Rather than solving a problem and relieving difficulty, abortion tends to create no ones.

An additional study by abortion-friendly medical researchers questioned such findings and sought to refute them. Their own meta-analysis surprised them, compelling them to admit, “Abortion was associated with small to moderate increases in risks of anxiety, alcohol misuse, illicit drug use/misuse, and suicidal behavior.”

These scholars further warn “it is our view that the growing evidence that abortion does not have therapeutic benefits cannot be ignored indefinitely, and it is unacceptable for clinicians to authorize large numbers of abortions on grounds for which there is, currently, no scientific evidence.”