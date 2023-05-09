Save a life!
Rescue a mom and her baby from abortion!
GIVE NOW
Choose the amount you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
FOTF-Logo-Stretch-Color.png
Save moms and babies from abortion.

Give her a future!

GIVE NOW

Choose the monthly amount
you'd like to give.
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Ensure biblical resources
reach those in need
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Abortion Ethics: Is It Ever Okay?

  • By Focus on the Family, Advocacy Team
Share:
image of brain thinking about abortion ethics
Abortion ethics are complicated. Does abortion really end a human life? Or is it a woman's right? Are there times it's okay more than others?

Given our nation’s long history on abortion, it is clear this is not the “settled issue” proponents claim it is. The debate on the ethics of abortion rages white-hot as ever. It is a deeply consequential issue. So, asking serious questions about the ethics of abortion is something every citizen must examine, because the nature of what is growing in the womb is a fundamental human question.

The ethics of abortion really come down to four fundamental questions:

  • What is abortion?
  • Does it end an innocent human life?
  • Is it good for women?
  • Is it ever justified?

Let’s examine each.

What is Abortion?

Abortion is the act of ending life growing in a woman’s womb either by chemical or surgical intervention.

Does Abortion End a Life?

abortion ethics and definition

Abortion itself answers this question. If what is in the womb is not a growing life, why is there a need to end it? The procedure always starts with two lives and “success” dictates only one remains. That is the direct objective of abortion. Therefore, abortion is the only active medical procedure with the intention to end a life. Abortion is certainly not health-care. Health care preserves life. Abortion ends it.

On the question of innocence, what is more innocent than a baby growing in the womb? 

Are They Human?

If that life is not human, what is it? Two human beings can only create human life.

The renowned human embryologist C. Ward Kischer explains in a foundational medical essay, “Virtually every human embryologist and every major textbook of human embryology states that fertilization marks the beginning of the life of the new individual human being.

Princeton University explains that “human life comes into existence with the formation of the one-celled zygote.” You are the human your parents created at conception. The same is true for every preborn child.

Opinion of Abortion Advocates

In a BBC interview with reporter Hilary Andersson and Dr. LeRoy Carhart, a groundbreaking Maryland abortionist practicing over 30 years discusses the nature of his work.

Sitting together in his procedure room, Dr. Carhart tells Andersson, “The baby has no input in this as far as I’m concerned.”

Then, visibly surprised, the BBC reporter responds, “It’s interesting that you use the word ‘baby’ because a lot of abortionists won’t use that, they use the word ‘fetus’ because they don’t want to acknowledge that there’s a life.” Dr. Carhart answers directly, “I use them synonymously. I think that it is a baby and I use it with our patients.”

Andersson asks Dr. Carhart bluntly, “And you don’t have a problem with killing a baby?” He actually interrupts her, answering, “Absolutely not.” He continues, “I have no problem if it is in the mother’s uterus.”

Dr. Carhart is certainly not alone in this view.

A major 2022 commentary in The Nation admits in its banner headline, “Abortion Involves Killing – and That’s OK!” The author freely admits hers is “an argument in favor of abortion-as-killing.” She also proudly states:

“The distinction between making fetuses killable, and making it easy and stigma-free for people to take the decision to kill a fetus, is significant.”

Sophie Lewis, Abortion Advocate

Abortion advocates no longer think of abortion as something that should be regrettable and rare. Now, there are bold calls to proudly celebrate it by organizations like Shout Your Abortion, which exists to “aid and abet abortion.”

Is Abortion Good For Women?

When it comes to the wonder of a woman’s beautiful gift of fertility – that which only she can do – it is natural for her to give birth. Literally.

Everything in the profound intricacy of the feminine body begins toward this miraculous conclusion. Abortion is a sudden and drastic interruption of nature’s process. Consequently, this has a measurable impact on the mental health of women.

Dr. Christina Francis, a practicing, board-certified OB-GYN and CEO of the American Academy of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, in a 2022 testimony before Congress states, “Pregnancy is not a disease and elective abortion is not healthcare.” As such “elective abortion carries no maternal benefit.”

Additionally, data shows it carries significant harm.

“As demonstrated by hundreds of studies over nearly five decades, abortive procedures carry several deleterious effects for women, including risk of preterm birth and mental health problems.”

Dr. Christina Francis to Congress

Abortion Ethics Study #1

A meta-analysis in the British Journal of Psychiatry examined twenty-two separate studies examining post-abortive women and their mental health outcomes. This involved more than 877,000 women, 164,000 of whom had undergone an abortion. This article concluded:

Based on data extracted from 22 studies, the results of this meta-analytic review of the abortion and mental health literature indicate quite consistently that abortion is associated with moderate to highly increased risks of psychological problems subsequent to the procedure.

Abortion ethics graphic about risks of abortion

Every well-being outcome measured moved in a decidedly negative direction following the abortion.

  • Anxiety disorders increased by 34 percent.
  • Depression increased by 37 percent.
  • Alcohol abuse increased by more than 100 percent.
  • Suicidal behaviors increased by more than 100 percent.
  • Marijuana use increased more than 200 percent.

Abortion Ethics Study #2

These increases remained even after controlling for prior psychiatric problems. A 2010 study in The Canadian Journal of Psychiatry was singled out for its significance in this British meta-analysis because the “results are startlingly similar.” It is explained, “Statistically significant associations were observed between abortion history and a wide range of mental health problems after controlling for the experience of interpersonal violence and demographic variables.” Compared with peers who had never undergone an abortion, women who did suffered:

  • 61% increase in mood disorders;
  • 61% increase in social phobia;
  • 59% increase in suicidal ideation;
  • 261% increase in alcohol abuse;
  • 142% increase in alcohol dependence;
  • 313% increase in drug abuse;
  • 287% increase in drug dependence
  • 280% increase in “any substance use disorder.”

Rather than solving a problem and relieving difficulty, abortion tends to create no ones.

An additional study by abortion-friendly medical researchers questioned such findings and sought to refute them. Their own meta-analysis surprised them, compelling them to admit, “Abortion was associated with small to moderate increases in risks of anxiety, alcohol misuse, illicit drug use/misuse, and suicidal behavior.”

These scholars further warn “it is our view that the growing evidence that abortion does not have therapeutic benefits cannot be ignored indefinitely, and it is unacceptable for clinicians to authorize large numbers of abortions on grounds for which there is, currently, no scientific evidence.”

Is Abortion Ever Justified?

Do abortion ethics allow for abortion in life-threatening cases, like an ectopic pregnancy? Dr. Francis states:

"As an OB/GYN, when I care for pregnant women, I am, in fact caring for two patients. My duty as a physician is to help preserve or restore the health of all my patients whenever possible. It is not medically necessary nor ethically acceptable to ever intentionally end the life of any of my patients."

Dr. Christina Francis

Due to remarkable medical advances, abortions truly necessary to save the life of the mother are essentially non-existent. Doctors who care for women on both sides of the abortion debate have affirmed this fact over many decades.

On the pro-abortion side, Alan F. Guttmacher, a foundational leader for Planned Parenthood, wrote in his 1967 book, “Today it is possible for almost any patient to be brought through pregnancy alive, unless she suffers from a fatal illness such as cancer or leukemia, and, if so, abortion would be unlikely to prolong, much less save, life.”  

One the pro-life side, former U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, M.D. explained in 1980, “Protection of the life of the mother as an excuse for an abortion is a smoke screen. In my 36 years in pediatric surgery, I have never known of one instance where the child had to be aborted to save the mother’s life.”

And just consider one simple fact about OB/GYNs as medical professionals. Each strives to provide the best, overall life-saving care for their patients. However, research from the Guttmacher Institute, the largest abortion advocacy research group in the world, finds that nearly all (93%) U.S. OB/GYNs do not perform abortions. How can most OB/GYNs be serving their patients well by refusing to perform something abortion advocates declare is “essential health care?”

Simple.

quote about abortion ethics and life in the womb

These doctors who have committed their lives to care for women and their well-being know abortion is not health care and it is not medically necessary.

Abortion Ethics: Is It Okay?

Abortion is ethically wrong because it is the deliberate ending of an innocent human life. It is not medically necessary and it harms women. As Dr. Christine Francis explained to the U.S. Congress in 2022, “abortion exists to solve a social problem, not a medical one.”

Christianity has understood these facts from its earliest days. Christian orthodoxy had a very direct and irrefutable rationale for its strong pro-life views.

  • If abortion is needed to bring the death of a child, it must be living.
  • If living, the child had to have received that gift of life from God, the giver of all life, and God is actively sustaining that new life in His goodness, even in the secret of the womb as Psalm 139 teaches:

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.”

  • Therefore, abortion is to be condemned because it rejects the goodness and sovereignty of God.

And nothing that has developed in medical science serves to refute this wisdom. In fact, it only serves to support Christianity’s life-preserving insight.

© 2022 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, Focus on the Family has a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a Focus on the Family counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

AbortionActivismApologeticsPre-BornPro-ChoicePro-LifeSee LifeUnexpected PregnancyValue of Human Life

You May Also Like

Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin