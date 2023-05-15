Antley Bixler Syndrome: The Inside Story

Little Louis had to get a tracheostomy to help him breathe, a feeding tube to help him eat and a colostomy bag to help him excrete waste. There were surgeries, therapies, endless appointments with specialists and lots of hospital time.

Even so, Jacob and Breck decided that they weren’t going to treat Louis any different than a child without special needs. They took him on hikes, lugging along his medical equipment. They showed him off to friends and on social media, proud of his beautiful smile. They tossed him in the air and tickled his tummy on the living room rug.

“It was inconvenient and hard, but we wanted to do life with Louis,” Breck says. “It was a huge learning curve, but so worth it.”

Yet Jacob struggled with anger, especially after Louis would vomit over and over. How could God allow a beautiful, innocent child to suffer? Why couldn’t Jesus just heal him? It didn’t help that people online occasionally mocked Louis’ looks.

“I struggled to believe that God is good,” Jacob admits. Yet the new dad also saw small patches of that supernatural goodness, especially when Louis, whom Breck describes as completely besotted with his dad, smiled.

“He would go through so much pain with the hospital visits and needles, but the fact that Louis could still smile afterward was a reminder to us of God and His joy,” Breck says.