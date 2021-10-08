Top Pro-Life Movies and Books for the Whole Family

Little Lives Matter – Book 2 by Elizabeth Johnston

Little Lives Matter features a boy with a missing limb. It talks about his value and how his mother loves him just as he is. It is book two in a series of Brave Books that teaches conservative values. Each book ends with a Brave Challenge section that helps families engage, play games and ultimately talk about the lesson and how to apply it to their lives. The Brave Books series builds a universe where families can have learning experiences woven into story adventure.

Pro-Life Kids! and Coloring Activity Book by Bethany Bomberger

Bethany Bomberger and her husband have worked to help illuminate the value of Life for a long time. Pro-Life Kids and the Pro-Life Kids Coloring Book is one of their newer offerings and will help teach children an age-appropriate, pro-life worldview that embraces all types of children.

Also, there are some great free coloring pages with verses available.

Horton Hears a Who! By Dr. Suess

While Dr. Suess’s books aren’t wholly pro life Horton Hears a Who! is an exception. This is demonstrated by Horton’s determination to protect the Who community that no one else can see or believes exists. A solid example that can easily be related to protecting the pre-born.

Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember by Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow and his wife have a long history of celebrating children with special needs in Night to Shine. That same celebratory heart comes through in Tim’s new children’s books, sharing about special needs as we find out Bronco and his friends, with their unique challenges, are essential guests at God’s big party.

You Are Special by Max Lucado

Another classic book. Max Lucado helps demonstrate that the labels others put on us are not helpful or accurate. It reminds us that God made each of us unique. And when we lean into God’s story, we find out just how special He thinks we are, just as we are.

Thoughtful: Discovering the Unique Gifts in Each of Us by Dorena Williamson

This book shares important lessons about friendship, disabilities and the value we each have as God’s children.

Love You Forever by Robert Munsch

Another classic book that was not necessarily intended to be pro-life. Yet, the beautiful journey of a mother loving her infant son to her son eventually holding her and loving her in her old age is extraordinary. This book is an excellent example of how life from the womb to the tomb is beautiful. The love shared through their lives brings dignity to both the parent and the child.

The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams

Written in 1922, this classic story tells of how nursery toys come to Life. Additionally, that real life, the one worth having, has a cost. The cost of love and sacrifice is what makes us better—more real.