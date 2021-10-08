Focus on the Family
Top Pro-Life Movies and Books for the Whole Family

  • By Danielle Pitzer
A family gathered as they watch a pro life movie and talk about books
Pro Life Movies and Books Adobe Stock-179975686
Top pro-life movies and books that encourage conversation about adoption, preborn, special needs and elderly.

There are always a lot of choices to choose from for entertainment. If you are like me, I often get stuck trying to choose. What is the best use of my time? And what can I read or watch that is enjoyable and edifying? Are there any pro life movies or books that will encourage family discussion? In fact, we have learned that morality demonstrated in stories can alter judgement for early adolescents . Watching a pro-life movie or reading a pro-life book can encourage families to have a pro-life worldview. Specifically, by saying pro-life I mean entertainment that encourages adoption, elevates the pre-born, appreciates those who have special needs and honors the elderly. Where can I find that kind of media?

Pro-life movies and books

Here is an offering of movies and books that can be shared with the whole family, categorized by age. Please note that not all the offerings were created with a pro-life view in mind. So, a producer or writer may not be happy to have their product called pro-life. Yet, protecting the innocent and examining the value of human life are universal themes. Something that calls to the better side of our humanity and shows up in movies and books in a wide variety of ways.

Grandfather reading a pro life book to his grandaughter

As with all things, know your family. If a particular genre or theme is not for you, skip that idea and go to the next one. Entertainment – to a certain degree – is like art. We can have preferences based purely on like or dislike, and that is fine. Yet, in all things, enjoy the beauty and empowerment of the pro-life view. Find it in your entertainment, but more importantly, live it out – protect the pre-born, enjoy those who have special needs and value the ones who have been on the journey a long while.

Pro-Life books for the early years

Little Lives Matter – Book 2 by Elizabeth Johnston

  • Little Lives Matter features a boy with a missing limb. It talks about his value and how his mother loves him just as he is. It is book two in a series of Brave Books that teaches conservative values. Each book ends with a Brave Challenge section that helps families engage, play games and ultimately talk about the lesson and how to apply it to their lives. The Brave Books series builds a universe where families can have learning experiences woven into story adventure.

Pro-Life Kids! and Coloring Activity Book by Bethany Bomberger

  • Bethany Bomberger and her husband have worked to help illuminate the value of Life for a long time. Pro-Life Kids and the Pro-Life Kids Coloring Book is one of their newer offerings and will help teach children an age-appropriate, pro-life worldview that embraces all types of children.
  • Also, there are some great free coloring pages with verses available.

Horton Hears a Who! By Dr. Suess

  • While Dr. Suess’s books aren’t wholly pro life Horton Hears a Who! is an exception. This is demonstrated by Horton’s determination to protect the Who community that no one else can see or believes exists. A solid example that can easily be related to protecting the pre-born.

Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember by Tim Tebow

  • Tim Tebow and his wife have a long history of celebrating children with special needs in Night to Shine. That same celebratory heart comes through in Tim’s new children’s books, sharing about special needs as we find out Bronco and his friends, with their unique challenges, are essential guests at God’s big party.

You Are Special by Max Lucado

  • Another classic book. Max Lucado helps demonstrate that the labels others put on us are not helpful or accurate. It reminds us that God made each of us unique. And when we lean into God’s story, we find out just how special He thinks we are, just as we are.

Thoughtful: Discovering the Unique Gifts in Each of Us by Dorena Williamson

  • This book shares important lessons about friendship, disabilities and the value we each have as God’s children. 

Love You Forever by Robert Munsch

  • Another classic book that was not necessarily intended to be pro-life. Yet, the beautiful journey of a mother loving her infant son to her son eventually holding her and loving her in her old age is extraordinary. This book is an excellent example of how life from the womb to the tomb is beautiful. The love shared through their lives brings dignity to both the parent and the child.

The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams

Written in 1922, this classic story tells of how nursery toys come to Life. Additionally, that real life, the one worth having, has a cost. The cost of love and sacrifice is what makes us better—more real.

A mother and two daughters watching a pro-life movie

“Remember, you are special because I made you. And I don’t make mistakes.”

Max Lucado (You Are Special) Tweet

Pro-Life movies for the early years

Dr. Suess’ Horton Hears a Who!

  • The concept of being alive even though not seen is super important to help children understand pre-born life. A famous line from the movie and book is, “A person’s a person, no matter how small.” Also, the antagonist, a grumpy kangaroo, accuses Horton of telling lies. An excellent springboard for discussion about the debates around pro-life and pro-choice.

Storks

  • An animated movie that shares an adventure of an unexpected baby delivery. The delivery team that brings the baby to the family and what they sacrifice to do so and the family itself shows the value of children.

Meet the Robinsons

  • A fantastic adoption movie about kids who are in foster care. Sometimes adoption is the right choice, and the family that comes together because of it can be amazing.

The Ant Bully

  • The Ant Bully, Lucas, learns about the value of not picking on those smaller than him. And that when we work together to protect each other, we become better versions of ourselves.

Daddy Daycare

  • A comedy that shows caring for kids is even better than a high-powered career. Especially good to see fathers and mothers making sacrifices for the good of their children.

Cruella

  • It is an accidental pro-life message for sure. Yet two people chose to protect the child, Cruella, from death. This sacrifice on their parts is seen as praiseworthy. Even the famously evil Cruella acknowledges her love for the woman who saved her.

“What you believe about the future will change how you live in the present.”

Daniel Nayeri (Everything Sad is Untrue) Tweet
Teen reading a pro-life book

Pro-Life teen books

Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

  • The diary of a young Jewish girl living in hiding from the Germans and the concentration camps. It is a hard time in history to learn about but seeing the humanity of a young girl deemed “subhuman” is an important lesson no one should forget.

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

  • A horror book that looks at what happens when life and even death are not honored. When humans try to play God and make decisions outside of nature, a monster is created.

The Children of Men by P.D. James

  • A dystopian book about a future where the human race is infertile, and because of that infertility, the future is bleak. The idea of a world without children is a world without hope gives one something to ponder.

Waking Rose: (A Fairy Tale Retold #3) by Regina Doman

  • A retelling of the fairy tale Sleeping Beauty set in contemporary time. The theme of abortion is discussed in the book.

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak

  • Another story placed in Nazi Germany with an interesting twist as death tells the story examining the value of life and foster care. Liesel, the book thief and main character, learns much as her foster family hides a Jew in their basement.

Everything Sad is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri

  • What beliefs are so core to our existence that we would give up comfort and wealth for them? This book has humor mashed with profound questions of what we believe. Everything Sad is Untrue will give families a glimpse into how our faith and the value of family are worth everything.

Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas

  • This book is full of profanity, drugs and questionable choices. Nevertheless, it still shows a young man accepting the demanding responsibility of being a teen, single father and the community that comes around him. A gritty tale, but one that elevates choosing life and being responsible for our choices.

The Chosen: I Have Called You by Name by Jerry B. Jenkins

  • The dramatized story of Mary, Matthew and Simon and their complete change from who they were by their connection with Jesus because Jesus sees value in their life. Each life is unique and called into existence by God.

Tilly by Frank Peretti

  • A story of a woman’s healing journey after discovering that an abortion from her past is causing mental anguish. A story filled with grace.
Person watching a pro-life movie on tablet

“When given the choice between being right or being kind, choose kind.”

Pro-Life Teen movies

Wonder

  • Auggie’s mom calls him a “wonder.” And after 27 surgeries to help him function from his congenital disorder, he is a wonder. However, that doesn’t mean everyone else, especially classmates, sees Auggie as a wonder. Yet, friends mature, and the family comes together in a way that encourages others to see the wonder in Auggie and themselves.

Instant Family

  • A fantastic adoption movie from foster care. A comedy that will have you laughing and crying while watching the genuine, complex and beautiful emotions of adoption from foster care.

Amazing Grace

  • This movie goes on the historical journey with William Wilberforce as he works to abolish slavery in England. Slavery was a concept that was considered legal and perfectly acceptable, much like abortion today.

Hunger Games

  • Not necessarily intending to be pro-life, this movie highlights Katniss and her willingness to replace her sister in the Hunger Games. It also looks at a society that oppresses others and has so little value for life that they consider it entertainment watching children fight to the death in their games.

August Rush

  • A young boy, who is orphaned, is bullied because he is different. Yet, he uses his differences, the music inside of him, to find himself and his family. This movie has a strong message of accepting everyone’s unique qualities and the importance of family.

The Forgotten

  • A mother grieves the death of her nine-year-old son. Yet, one day, she wakes up, and everyone denies he even existed. The mother fights back, showing that children are a blessing and affirms the humanity of pre-born children.

The Giver

  • What happens when murder is no longer called murder? At the center of this movie is the examination of euthanasia and what happens when someone else determines which lives have value.

The Island

  • The Island is a place where humans are genetically created to be “spare parts” for the rich and famous.  Who has the “right” over another human body? If someone is “paid for,” do they belong to the buyer?

Alita: Battle Angel

  • Alita, a robot, is found in the trash. What others had deemed as disposable, a kind doctor saw as something beautiful and worthy of life. The doctor repairs her and she ends up helping others.

Bella

  • Nina doesn’t want to have her baby. She explains all the reasons why an abortion is a good idea to her new friend, Jose. Jose encourages her simply by listening to her story and being there as they ponder the layers of fear a young woman faces with an unexpected pregnancy.

October Baby

  • A young woman discovered that she was the result of a “failed” abortion. She then searches for her birth mother. A deep movie that highlights the value of redemption.

“Never trust a decision you don’t want your mother to know about.”

A tablet that can be used for pro-life content

Adult themed non-fiction books for pro-life

Unexpected Choice by Patti Giebink, MD

  • Learn from Dr. Giebink about her faith journey and how she left Planned Parenthood and eventually became a pro-life advocate.

The Case for Life by Scott Klusendorf

  • Scott has a way of making the pro-life convictions easy to grasp and share. His thoughtful approach helps even the most fearful pro-life person feel confident in engaging the debates around abortion.

You Carried Me by Melissa Ohden

  • An important person to hear from in the debate on abortion is from those who have survived an abortion. What are their feelings and how do they feel about abortion?

Fighting for Life by Lila Rose

  • Fighting for life is a guidebook on activism by Lila Rose of Live Action. People will learn more about her journey and how they, too, can be pro-life advocates.

The Walls are Talking: Former Abortion Clinic Workers Tell Their Stories by Abby Johnson with Kristen Detrow

  • Abby shares stories of former abortion clinic workers and how they left the abortion industry after a change of heart. These are hard stories but also ones of hope.

Courageous: Students Abolishing Abortion in This Lifetime by Kristan Hawkins

  • Generation Z is called the pro-life generation. Find out why and how they are making a difference for life.

Unplanned by Abby Johnson

  • This is the book that inspired the creation of the movie, Unplanned.

Pro-Life Answers to Pro-Choice Arguments by Randy Alcorn

  • A concise handbook that gives honest, easy-to-understand answers to common pro-choice arguments.

Hand of God: A Journey from Death to Life by the Abortion Doctor Who Changed His Mind by Dr. Bernard Nathanson

  • Dr. Bernard Nathanson was famous for helping legalize abortions. He was involved with over 61,000 abortions. And then everything changed. This autobiography shares how the doctor of death became a defender of life. He converted to Christianity and helped create the documentary, The Silent Scream.

Help Her Be Brave: Discover Your Place in the Pro-Life Movement by Amy Ford

  • It is a discovery process where everyone can learn their unique way to help empower women to choose life for themselves and their pre-born babies.

Adult themed pro-life movies and pro-life documentaries

Unplanned

  • A movie about Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director, and how she changed her mind about abortion. Warning there are a few graphic scenes depicting an abortion procedure.

Drop Box

  • An inspirational documentary about Pastor Lee and his wife who saved abandoned babies in South Korea.

Gosnell

  • A film about infamous abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell, who kept the baby parts he helped abort.

Roe V. Wade

  • A historical movie about how Roe V. Wade came to the supreme court and then became law.

The Silent Scream

  • The 1984 anti-abortion film narrated by Dr. Bernard Nathanson, the original doctor, to help abortion become legal.

Pro-life thought begins in the Bible

In conclusion, the movies and books listed can help us think through the critical topic of the value and sanctity of life. Of course, this is a listing of entertainment. Movies and books are good, but they are fluff compared to the foundation of The Word. The most important book for all of us to look at is the Bible. Below are several links about passages of scripture that speak to what the Bible says about life. So, as you choose the best movies and books for the whole family, keep your Bible handy!

© 2021 by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. First published on FocusOnTheFamily.com in September.





About the Author

Read More About:

Becoming Pro-LifePro-Life

