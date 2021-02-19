Scriptures Advocating for the Pre-born

What does God have to say about the pre-born? Dig into over 30 Scriptures to look at God’s perspective on the baby growing in the womb. Let His words give you strength to advocate for the pre-born.
Humans have value because of God
Genesis 1:27
“So God created man in His own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”
Job 33:4
“The Spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life.”
Psalm 119:73a
“Your hands made me and formed me.”
God formed every human being
Psalm 139:13-16
“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.”
Job 10:11-12
“You clothed me with skin and flesh,
and knit me together with bones and sinews.
You have granted me life and steadfast love.”
Matthew 1:20
“But as he considered these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit.'”
Psalm 100:3
“Know that the Lord is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture.”
Isaiah 44:24
“Thus says the Lord, your Redeemer, who formed you from the womb: ‘I am the Lord, who made all things, who alone stretched out the heavens, who spread out the earth by myself.'”
Isaiah 64:8
“But now, O Lord, you are our Father; we are the clay, and you are our potter; we are all the work of your hand.”
Pre-born children are a gift
Psalm 127:3-5a
“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them!”
Jeremiah 1:5
“Before I formed you in your mother’s body I chose you. Before you were born I set you apart to serve me. I appointed you to be a prophet to the nations.”
There is life and a purpose given to the pre-born
Luke 1:15
“He will be filled with the Holy Spirit, even from his mother’s womb.”
Luke 1:41, 44
“When Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the baby leaped in her womb. [And she exclaimed], ‘when the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy.'”
Isaiah 49:1, 5
“The Lord called me from the womb… formed me from the womb to be his servant.”
Galatians 1:15
“But God set me apart from the time I was born. He showed me his grace by appointing me.”
Ephesians 1:3-4
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places, even as he chose us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before him.”
The pre-born have incredible value even though small and unseen
Isaiah 45:9-11
“How terrible it will be for anyone who argues with his Maker! He is like a broken piece of pottery lying on the ground. Does clay say to a potter, ‘What are you making?’ Does a pot say, ‘You don’t have any skill’? How terrible it will be for anyone who says to his father, ‘Why did you give me life?’ How terrible for anyone who says to his mother, ‘Why have you brought me into the world?’ The Lord is the Holy One of Israel. He made them. He says to them, ‘Are you asking me about what will happen to my children? Are you telling me what I should do with what my hands have made?'”
Exodus 4:11
“The Lord said to him, ‘Who makes a man able to talk? Who makes him unable to hear or speak? Who makes him able to see? Who makes him blind? It is I, the Lord.'”
1 Corinthians 1:27
“But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong.”
God values life
Genesis 9:6
“Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his own image.”
Exodus 20:13
“‘You shall not murder.'”
Exodus 23:7b
“Do not kill the innocent and righteous.”
Exodus 21:22-25
“If men struggle with each other and strike a woman with child so that she gives birth prematurely, yet there is no injury, he shall surely be fined as the woman’s husband may demand of him, and he shall pay as the judges decide. But if there is any further injury, then you shall appoint as a penalty life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise.”
Advocate and speak up for the pre-born
Proverbs 31:8
“Speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves. Speak up for the rights of all those who are poor.”
Proverbs 24: 11- 12
“Rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, “Behold, we did not know this,” does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who keeps watch over your soul know it, and will he not repay man according to his work?”
James 1:27
“Pure and undefiled religion before our God and Father is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself unstained by the world.”
Isaiah 1:17
“Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause.”
Hosea 14:3b
“In you the orphan finds mercy.”
Deuteronomy 27:19
“Cursed is he who distorts the justice due an alien, orphan, and widow.”
Psalm 68:6
“God makes a home for the lonely;
He leads out the prisoners into prosperity.”
Scripture prayers for the pre-born
Psalm 41:1
“Blessed is the one who considers the poor! In the day of trouble the Lord delivers him.”
Psalm 10:12-15
“Lord, rise up! God, show your power! Don’t forget those who are helpless. Why do sinful people attack you with their words? Why do they say to themselves, ‘He won’t hold us accountable’? God, you see trouble and sadness.
You take note of it. You do something about it. So those who are attacked place themselves in your care. You help children whose fathers have died. Take away the power of bad and sinful people. Hold them accountable for the evil things they do. Uncover all the evil they have done.”
Isaiah 58: 6 -10
“Set free those who are held by chains without any reason. Untie the ropes that hold people as slaves. Set free those who are crushed. Break every evil chain. Share your food with hungry people. Provide homeless people with a place to stay. Give naked people clothes to wear. Provide for the needs of your own family. Then the light of my blessing will shine on you like the rising sun. I will heal you quickly. I will march out ahead of you. And my glory will follow behind you and guard you. That is because I always do what is right. You will call out to me for help. And I will answer you. You will cry out. And I will say, ‘Here I am.’ Get rid of the chains you use to hold others down. Stop pointing your finger at others as if they had done something wrong. Stop saying harmful things about them. Work hard to feed hungry people. Satisfy the needs of those who are crushed. Then my blessing will light up your darkness. And the night of your suffering will become as bright as the noonday sun.”
Matthew 25: 34-40
“Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me.’ Then the righteous will answer him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.'”
Luke 4: 18-19
“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”
Deuteronomy 30:19
“I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that you and your offspring may live.”