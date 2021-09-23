Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Abortion in the Bible

  • By Kirstie Piper
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
A Bible open on a wooden table with the title Abortion in the Bible.
Tragically, abortion and infanticide were common practices in Bible times. The reasons for each were surprisingly diverse.

Is abortion in the Bible? Where in the Bible does it say that abortion is wrong? — Knowing that the modern technologies of the abortion industry didn’t exist in Biblical times, these are fair questions. Yet, both abortion and infanticide were common practices in Bible times. And the reasons for each were surprisingly diverse. We can best understand abortion as it occurs in the Bible by understanding the culture and social issues of that time.

Does the Bible Mention Abortion?

Yes and no. Within scripture, abortion isn’t mentioned as the exact term “abortion.” However, understanding what an abortion involves helps shed light on abortion in the Bible.

The goal of an abortion is to end a pregnancy. For simplicity’s sake, let’s consider pregnancy as a vehicle. This vehicle always carries at least one passenger — a baby.

Clearly, we cannot stop the movement of a car without stopping its passengers. Similarly, we cannot end a pregnancy without ending the life of a baby.

An intro graphic on wood background with the article's quote about abortion and infanticide in the Bible.

With that in mind, does the Bible talk about the ending of infant lives? Yes. 

Abortion in the Bible's Time

The first abortion is said to have occurred in ancient Egypt. However, Greeks, Romans, Egyptians and Jews record using various methods of abortion. As revealed by archeologists, these methods included:

  • Abortifacients – Herbs that produce miscarriage.
  • Massage – Extreme pressure or physical trauma to the women’s midsection until abortion occurs.
  • Embryotomy – An incredibly invasive procedure much like the dismemberment abortion procedures of today.
A graphic with common general questions about abortion in the Bible/

Bible Time Culture and Abortion

Of course, antiquated views about preborn children varied from culture to culture. For instance, the Greeks and Romans practiced abortion under the faulty assumption that a preborn child is more plant-like than a human. In contrast, Persians viewed preborn children as equal individual human beings. For this reason, under Persian law, the mother, the father and the abortion provider could be punished for the crime of abortion.

Tragically, abortion and infanticide also occurred for substantially darker reasons. For example, certain groups intentionally practiced the taking of young lives. Often, it was done so to please specific pagan deities or rulers.

Infanticide as Religious Practice

God’s demand that his people not participate in the worship of other deities was not without warrant. As with several religions of the Bible days, infanticide aided in idol worship. Prominent deities worshiped in this way include:

In addition, several passages of scripture in the Old Testament refer to the Canaanites offering their children to various unnamed deities (Psalm 106:37-41).

Abortion was in the Bible, but God has always been slower to anger with his people as expressed in 2 Peter 3:9.

Reasons for Abortion in the Bible

The rationality behind taking a child’s life varied from practice to practice. For instance, offering one’s child to a deity might assure prosperity. Likewise, a child with a disability might become an offering for an idol in exchange for a healthier child. Surprisingly, a few modern pro-abortion arguments were present in Bible times, as well.

Certainly, abortion cropped up throughout history as a “solution” to population control, poverty, and untimely pregnancy. However, it’s important to remember that, in these cases, abortion was often used to oppress the weaker or lower class. A wealthy follower of Moloch might save their child from becoming a sacrifice by offering the child of a lower-class citizen. A Pharaoh or King might eliminate an entire generation in order to preserve his status.

"A voice was heard in Ramah, weeping and loud lamentation, Rachel weeping for her children; she refused to be comforted, because they are no more.”

Matthew 2:18

Does the Bible Say Abortion is Wrong?

Several books of the Bible are heavy with the mention of infanticide. Throughout the Old Testament, God commands His followers to reject worship via infanticide. Likewise, He insists his people destroy any symbols associated with deities that condone the practice. For example, God’s disgust and response to these practices appear throughout these books:

A list of common books of the Bible where abortion and infanticide is mentioned/

Aside from idol worship, tyrannical rulers used abortion to secure their place in government. For instance, both Pharaoh and King Herod commanded the mass abortion of male children.

  • Exodus — Under Pharaoh’s command, sex-selective infanticide and abortion were used to control the Hebrew population in Exodus 1. Midwives were instructed to abort all newborn males “on the birthstool” in Exodus 1:16.
  • Matthew — In Matthew 2, King Herod hears that the “King of the Jews” has been born. In an attempt to secure his own rule, Herod demands the life of every male child 2-years-old and under (Matthew 2:16-18). Had an angel not warned Joseph to flee with his family, Jesus might have been among those put to death.

Abortion Today

Clearly, most of the world has long outgrown the gruesome practices involved in serving Moloch and Cronus. Despite this, well-meaning Christians might compare the old traditions of child sacrifice to the abortions of today.

Certainly, abortion harms children. However, just as in Bible times, it also harms women. We’d be doing the pro-life movement a disservice to believe that all abortion-vulnerable women of today are equal to the blood-thirsty zealots of the Old Testament. Perhaps, in sporadic cases, abortion is still celebrated for the lives it claims. Even so, often, the reasons for modern abortion are more complex.

A quote from the article on how abortion harms both children and women, just as it did in Bible times.

Recent studies on why women seek abortions reveal this: 

  • 46% of women want abortion for multiple reasons.
  • 40% of women experience financial lack.
  • 31% of women have partner-related concerns.
  • 29% of women pursue abortion our of concern for the children they already have.

Undoubtedly, every life lost to abortion is just as tragic and unjust as those lost in the days of the Canaanites. However, many women facing today’s abortion decisions approach the topic with limited knowledge about the procedure. Likewise, the little information women receive comes wrapped in layers of deceptive political rhetoric. Furthermore, it’s embellished and marketed by a multi-million dollar industry. 

Broadcast: Former abortion workers discuss industry incentives to secure more abortions.

How to End Abortion

The takeaway from the history of abortion shouldn’t be that women are practicing savage worship practices of ancient times. Truthfully, many of the abortion-vulnerable women of today do not do so out of a desire for prosperity but as a perceived alternative to suffering.

Ending abortion may not be easy, but it is simple. We can see men, women and children live abundant lives by fighting the root causes of abortion. It’s by combatting confusion, fear, poverty, hopelessness and misinformation that we save lives!

For more information about life issues in general, follow our Instagram account.

To find out how you can be an advocate for life, check out these compassionate resources:

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse." In this video series, Gary Thomas will help you have a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start the FREE Series

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love your Son Well

Why doesn’t my son listen to me? Have you ever asked that question? The truth is, how you see your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. In fact, we’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Reconnected: The Digital Experience

Is the love there, but not the spark? Reawaken fun in your marriage and move from roommates to soulmates again with the help of this 7-part online video experience. Learn how to connect emotionally and spiritually as husband and wife using techniques such as dreaming together and establishing deep, heartfelt communication. The Digital Experience includes 7 teaching videos, an online study guide and access to additional tools and resources to help spouses reconnect.
Get Started
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

Read More About:

AbortionPro-Life

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin
Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 5: It’s Going to be Amazing!

After a couple has chosen life, hear the heartwarming stories of children that culture would have cast aside, yet are making tremendous impacts in their communities. Whether the diagnosis was adverse or the circumstances were difficult, these stories will inspire you to come along side of families who have chosen life!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 4: Sometimes the Choice is Hard

Hear real life stories of parents who have made the decision to choose life even though the circumstances were overwhelming. You’ll see why “ALL” life is precious to God and why choosing life is always the right decision!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 6: Families Helping Families!

So, after all you’ve seen through the SeeLife ‘21 Episodic journey; what can you do now? We’ll share how you can partner with some amazing organizations that are making significant impacts in the pro-life movement! You want to Celebrate Life!

Previous Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 3: The Power of a Picture

Have you ever wondered what a baby looked like in the womb? With today’s technology, Moms and Dads can see the baby’s heartbeat, facial expressions, and movements! You’ll find out why more women choose life once they hear their baby’s heartbeat and realize it’s a real living human!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 2: Heroes Providing Hope

Discover the amazing work our PRC’s Directors, Nurses, and Volunteers are making in their communities! You’ll see firsthand testimonies of a PRC in action, and that there are other options outside of abortions! You’ll also discover how your family can support your local PRC!

Previous Episode
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!

Play Video

Newest Release - Episode 1: The Truth About Life!

In this episode, we will tackle tough questions like, “When does life begin?” and “What does the Bible
say about Life?” You’ll discover and understand the stages of pre-born life and that babies are more than
just a clump of cells!
Next Episode

Yes, I Promise to Pray for the Pre-born and Their Moms!

Will you pray for the pre-born and moms that are facing unexpected pregnancies? We will send you a 7-day prayer guide that will help guide you along this journey with us!! You can even choose to receive this great resource by text!