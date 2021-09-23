Yes and no. Within scripture, abortion isn’t mentioned as the exact term “abortion.” However, understanding what an abortion involves helps shed light on abortion in the Bible.

The goal of an abortion is to end a pregnancy. For simplicity’s sake, let’s consider pregnancy as a vehicle. This vehicle always carries at least one passenger — a baby.

Clearly, we cannot stop the movement of a car without stopping its passengers. Similarly, we cannot end a pregnancy without ending the life of a baby.