Post-Abortion Hope and Healing

Many women who struggle with post-abortion issues believe no one understands. This false belief fuels the shame surrounding abortion and may prevent them from seeking help. Messages that strengthen this untruth come from various sources, reinforcing it in the minds of post-abortive women.

Abortion proponents deceptively claim that post-abortion mental health issues are rare. Our society takes the stance that “terminating pregnancy” is a woman’s right, part of her reproductive wellbeing. The church hardly addresses abortion, let alone post-abortion recovery. Some pro-life Christians express judgment toward “those women” who have abortions or even vilify them. Post-abortive women tend toward secrecy and silence. This can isolate them from potential healing and hope after an abortion and becoming a source of help to others.

Unfortunately, the need for post-abortion recovery is massive, because “those women” are everywhere. According to the most recent data:

About 1 in 4 women (24%) will have an abortion by age 45.

About 1 in 4 women (24%) will have an abortion by age 45. Over half of abortion patients (54%) identify as Christian (30% Protestant, 24% Catholic).

About 6 of every 10 women who have an abortion (59%) already have one or more children.

Whether you consider age, ethnicity, socio-economic status, or other characteristics, “those women” are a cross-section of us all.