Support Your Local, Pro-Life Pregnancy Medical Clinic

The societal role of pro-life, pregnancy medical clinics has become increasingly vital after the 1973 Supreme Court landmark Roe V. Wade. In fact, many abortion-minded women who visit a pregnancy medical clinic choose life after seeing their child through an ultrasound. This is just one example of how the clinic makes a difference. They provide many hopeful choices. As believers, we should support pro-life pregnancy medical clinics. They consistently serve and bless expectant women. Here are a few ways to pray for, serve and support these essential workers.

Pray for your local medical clinic

Each day, a medical clinic goes through a wide array of hardships. They are in constant need of God’s protective hand over their ministry. Regarding prayer, God calls us to be precise in our requests. In the book of Matthew, two blind men ask Jesus for help without specification. Instead of immediate healing, Jesus first asks, “what do you want me to do for you?” It is only after the blind men clarify for Christ to restore their sight that He grants them healing. Similarly, Bartimaeus asks for mercy rather than his specific needs in the book of Mark. Jesus tells him the same. God continually reiterates this point throughout the Bible – be specific.

With all of that in mind, what are the specific needs of medical clinics? Reach out and ask how they communicate their requests, but here are a few examples of what to pray over: