Support Your Local, Pro-Life Pregnancy Medical Clinic

The societal role of pro-life, pregnancy medical clinics has become increasingly vital after the 1973 Supreme Court landmark Roe V. Wade. In fact, many abortion-minded women who visit a pregnancy medical clinic choose life after seeing their child through an ultrasound. This is just one example of how the clinic makes a difference. They provide many hopeful choices. As believers, we should support pro-life pregnancy medical clinics. They consistently serve and bless expectant women. Here are a few ways to pray for, serve and support these essential workers.
Pray for your local medical clinic
Each day, a medical clinic goes through a wide array of hardships. They are in constant need of God’s protective hand over their ministry. Regarding prayer, God calls us to be precise in our requests. In the book of Matthew, two blind men ask Jesus for help without specification. Instead of immediate healing, Jesus first asks, “what do you want me to do for you?” It is only after the blind men clarify for Christ to restore their sight that He grants them healing. Similarly, Bartimaeus asks for mercy rather than his specific needs in the book of Mark. Jesus tells him the same. God continually reiterates this point throughout the Bible – be specific.
With all of that in mind, what are the specific needs of medical clinics? Reach out and ask how they communicate their requests, but here are a few examples of what to pray over:
- Abortion industry workers’ eyes to be opened and hearts to be softened.
- Government officials and leaders have discernment and wisdom concerning the value of life.
- Our nation’s culture to change to protect the rights of unborn children.
- Staff and volunteers of the medical clinic to be encouraged and strengthened.
- The church and the community take a hands-on approach to the pro-life movement.
- The fathers of babies at risk to support the choice for life.
- For women who are struggling and want an abortion.
- Pray for God’s protection over the medical clinic’s work.
Serve your pro-life medical clinic
Centers depend heavily on volunteers from a range of backgrounds. To combat major abortion companies while simultaneously providing free services requires a professional staff, environment and resources. Maintaining that high level of care leaves many gaps for centers in essential areas. Therefore, volunteers are needed in a variety of areas. Consider these or ask about new areas:
- Advisory committee (bringing particular expertise into a higher level of service for clients.)
- Church liaison
- Client advocacy (including male volunteers!)
- Education
- Event planning
- Marketing
- Mentorship
- Post-abortive healing
- Registered nursing
- Technologic knowledge
Suppose someone feels they aren’t adequately prepared to serve? A medical clinic has its own training or training through its affiliate national networks. All that to say, take the next step. Bring your God-given talents to the pro-life movement, and centers will utilize them.
Support pro-life medical clinic
Over half a billion dollars of the nation’s largest abortion providers’ revenue comes from government funding. On the other hand, pregnancy resource centers and medical clinics are left to rely on private donations for most of their budget. Because of this, it is crucial pro-lifers continue to support clinics so they can continue to support families. In addition to baby supplies like diapers and socks, many centers don’t receive material donations with the mother in mind. Consider supporting moms-to-be through anything that solidifies the truth of her value and can make pregnancy as comfortable as possible, like:
- Cleaning services
- Maternity clothes
- Morning sickness remedies
- Pregnancy planner
- Prenatal vitamins
- Travel vouchers
- Pregnancy help
In addition, financial support is essential. Clinics host annual galas and informative events to help raise funds. Also, through the generous support of friends, Focus on the Family offers pregnancy medical clinic grants for ultrasound machines, pregnancy resources, digital marketing and nurse training. There are so many opportunities to financially, physically and spiritually contribute to your essential pro-life medical clinic.