Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Bible Heroes: Stories for Kids With Unique Challenges

  • By Natalie Maxwell
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Bible Hero Moses and Ten Commandments
We often forget that many Bible stories contain heroes, God's chosen, who faced unique personal challenges and hardships.

When we think of Bible heroes, we think of mighty warriors like Sampson and David or brave and loyal followers of God like Esther and Deborah. We often forget that many people in the Bible are faced unique challenges and hardships.

Learning and Teaching From Bible Stories

One of the hardest things to experience as a parent is watching your child struggle. For some of us, these struggles stem from a disability or diagnosis of some kind. However, every child will face unique challenges. When these challenges and struggles present themselves, it can be challenging to know the right words to encourage their hearts and strengthen their character.

As believers, we know that we cannot go wrong with the truth of God’s Word. We want to enable our children to use it to combat the enemy’s lies concerning their worth and identity in Christ. Sometimes it is hard to know where to look for these answers. In this article, we will share a few Bible heroes who were powerfully used by God, despite their personal challenges.

Bible Hero #1: Zacchaeus, Christ's Chosen Host

If you have a child who has physical differences, a story that they may be able to relate to is the story of Zacchaeus. The Bible doesn’t tell us many details about this man, but the one that he is most known for has to do with his physical stature.

Although some have speculated that he may have had some kind of dwarfism, all we know is that he was short and that this was something that made life difficult for him under certain circumstances.

Bible Heroes chosen by God had their own personal struggles to run the race of life.

Questions to Ask

Luke 19:3 tells us that he wanted to see Jesus, but he could not see over the crowd because he was short. We can ask our children if they ever feel like their physical difference holds them back from doing what they desire to do?

Another thing we know about Zacchaeus is that he had made some bad decisions in his life. We know that he had a career that made him successful and wealthy but led him to be disliked by others. We can ask our children why they think he may have chosen that path? Do you think others were kind to Zacchaeus when he was a kid? When others made fun of him or didn’t include him, how do you think that made him feel?

Often, our children are more likely to express themselves to us if we put it in the context of someone else, so listen for insights into how your child may be feeling. When others hurt us, does it make us feel good or bad about how God made us?

Learning From the Hurt

If you have older children, a great conversation to have is the relationship between how Zacchaeus had likely been hurt by others’ words and actions and how eventually he was the one doing the hurting. Does personal pain justify harmful choices? Do you think God cared about how Zacchaeus felt? Read Luke 19:4-9 with your child. Do you think Zacchaeus was surprised by how Jesus interacted with him? How did the people respond to Jesus seeking out the company of Zacchaeus?

We can use this story to teach our children that although we cannot control how people see and react to us, we can be confident in the truth that Jesus loves us and wants to be with us. Then, share 1 Samuel 16:7b:

“For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart”

Did Zaccheus have a change of heart? Yes, and that enabled him to show radical love to others even though his outward appearance did not change.

Similar articles:

Bible Hero #2: Moses, Deliverer of God's People

Another character who can help us address the challenges and insecurities our children may be experiencing is found in Exodus 3-4. In this passage, God suddenly appears to Moses in the burning bush and calls him to lead his people out of Egypt. Moses responded with excuses that were rooted in his insecurities.

“But Moses said to God, ‘Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh and bring the children of Israel out of Egypt?'” (Ex. 3:11)

He also thinks ahead and presents God with a scenario that he’s made up in his mind.

Artist, Phil Stacey, on how Bible heroes, people chosen by God, can get in their own way of being used by God.

 

“Then Moses said to God, ‘If I come to the people of Israel and say to them, ‘The God of your fathers has sent me to you,’ and they ask me, ‘What is his name?’ what shall I say to them?” (Ex. 3:13)

God responds to Moses’ question with “I will be with you.” Again, Moses displays his anxiety and doubt by telling God how he suspected the Israelites would react to him, “What if they do not believe me or listen to me and say, “The Lord did not appear to you?”

Point out to your child that even after God reminds Moses numerous times that he is qualified for this task. God chose Moses, not because of who Moses was or his abilities, but because of who God is and the miraculous power that He possesses. Still, Moses says:

“Oh, my Lord, I am not eloquent, either in the past or since you have spoken to your servant, but I am slow of speech and of tongue.” (Ex. 4:10)

The Important Takeaway

People have speculated that Moses may have had a speech impediment; we honestly do not know. In Paul’s speech to the Sanhedrin in Acts 7:22, he says that Moses was “instructed in all the wisdom of the Egyptians, and he was mighty in his words and deeds.” Instead of focusing on why Moses had such insecurity with his speech, use it as a way for our kids to relate to whatever challenge or insecurity they may have.

Even Moses, being chosen by God for such an important task, was not above feelings of insecurity and doubt. We can use this story to teach our kids that even though they may face their challenges, nothing can disqualify them from being used by God.

© 2021 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. Not to mention, there are new in-laws to add into the mix many times.
Join Ron Deal, author and family therapist as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.
Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!
Book Cover: Aftershock A Plan for Recovery

Aftershock: Overcoming His Secret Life with Pornography: A Plan for Recovery

This book is for women who have discovered their husband’s struggle with pornography and other sexual infidelities. Based on biblical principles and psychologically sound advice, Aftershock is designed to help women heal, grow, and receive restoration for themselves, their husbands, and their marriages.
Get Your Copy

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin