Bible Heroes: Stories for Kids With Unique Challenges

Luke 19:3 tells us that he wanted to see Jesus, but he could not see over the crowd because he was short. We can ask our children if they ever feel like their physical difference holds them back from doing what they desire to do?

Another thing we know about Zacchaeus is that he had made some bad decisions in his life. We know that he had a career that made him successful and wealthy but led him to be disliked by others. We can ask our children why they think he may have chosen that path? Do you think others were kind to Zacchaeus when he was a kid? When others made fun of him or didn’t include him, how do you think that made him feel?

Often, our children are more likely to express themselves to us if we put it in the context of someone else, so listen for insights into how your child may be feeling. When others hurt us, does it make us feel good or bad about how God made us?