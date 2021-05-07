Focus on the Family
A Mother’s Day Prayer

  By Jodi Jackson Tucker
Silhouettes of women for a mother's day prayer

Mother’s Day, perhaps more than any other holiday, brings forth a host of emotions for each of us. Women hold the power to create and take life, and the bond between a mother and child is one of the most powerful forces that God created. The Lord designed a woman to be a vessel for life–the greatest of honors and privileges. A sacred trust. I remember being a small girl and realizing that my body could one day hold and deliver life, and I was in awe. 

Today many decades later, God has entrusted me with children of my womb, children of another mother, and children of the world. 

Being a mother in all its expressions is the great joy of my life and my highest calling. And so today, on this holy day that we celebrate mothers, I lift my prayers to the Father with this Mother’s Day prayer.

Mother’s Day Prayer

Dear Heavenly Father, Creator of all life, I am overwhelmed with gratefulness at the joy of being a woman on this Mother’s Day. 

Thank you for trusting me with your creation. Thank you for my own life and the woman who gave me life. Today, Father, I am reminded of that precious gift, that I was uniquely created by you in my mother’s womb and given a specific purpose in your Kingdom.

Father, my heart is reminded of so many mothers today. 

I pray for the woman who is currently carrying a child.

May she recognize and understand the miracle of your creation within her and rejoice in the preciousness of this treasured gift. May she honor her mother and remember the gift of life that was given to her.

Woman praying in meadow at sunset
Father, I pray for the mother who waits for her journey of motherhood to begin.

Remind her, Father, of the many women in your Word that prayed and waited in faith. Let her not lose hope that you know who her children are. Let her remember that many children also wait today, and there are many ways to become a mother.

Father, I pray for the mother who has given the greatest gift by entrusting her child’s life to another woman. I pray for her heart today as she remembers her choice. 

Let her be filled with your peace and the knowledge that she has made a holy sacrifice to give hope to her child. Let her know that you honor that choice, and you are with her in her journey.  

Father, I pray for the mother who is raising another woman’s child today.
adoptive mother and daughter for a mother's day prayer

Strengthen her bond with her child and give her vision for the road ahead. Fill her with your mercy and grace and remind her of her great calling. Show her that you are the architect of her family and your ways are the highest and best ways.

Father, I pray for the mother who grieves today. 

The pain of her loss can only be healed by you. Fill that hole in her heart with memories of laughter and the promise of an eternal reunion with her beloved. Ease her grief and comfort her today.

Father, I pray for the woman whose child is lost. 
mother's day prayer for woman struggling

May she remember and understand that you are the Great Shepherd, and no lamb escapes your love and protection. 

Give her hope and belief today that even if she is not holding her child, your hand is upon them both. Lift her worry and anxiety and bring her child home.

Father, I pray for the woman who cannot feed her child today.

In her lack, let her remember and understand that you have not forgotten her. Make a way, Father, for her to have provision and blessing, especially today. Bring another mother alongside her who can share abundance and shoulder her burden.

Father, I pray for myself today.

Thank you for giving me a mother’s heart. Thank you for giving me a desire to love your precious children. Father, show me the child that needs me today. Let me express my mother’s love in new and creative ways. Help me to remember and understand that each of us needs a mother’s touch and embrace. 

Let me use the lessons of my own story to alleviate the pain of a lonely child today. Show me how to bring glory to you by sharing the love you have deposited in my heart. Help me today, Father, to reflect your love and be a woman who shines your light on all children.

Father, thank you for the gift of your son Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, in whose name I pray.

Amen

 Copyright © 2021, Jodi Jackson Tucker.

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started

About the Author

