Pro-Life Prayer: A Response to Surprising Injustice

Martin Luther King Jr., being perhaps the most influential leader throughout the civil rights movement, profoundly prayed the following words unto the Lord in the height of profound injustice:

“O God, we thank Thee for Thy Church, founded upon Thy Word, that challenges us to do more than sing and pray, but go out and work as though the very answer to our prayers depended on us and not upon Thee… Help us to realize that man was created to shine like the stars and live on through all eternity. Keep us, we pray, in perfect peace, help us to walk together, pray together, sing together, and live together until that day when all God’s children, Black, White, Red, and Yellow, will rejoice in one common band of humanity in the kingdom of our Lord and of our God, we pray. Amen.”

Dr. Martin Luther King’s Prayer was that the world would wake up to see that we are all God’s children no matter our race, age, or gender. We should pray the same prayer today, and we should pray over the injustice toward the unborn in our hour.