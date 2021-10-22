Abortion Facts, Stats and Research

Additionally, a Barna poll from 2016, explored Americans’ views on abortion, asking if they believe “abortion should be legal in all cases, legal in most cases, illegal in most cases, or illegal in all cases.” Given these four options, the nation’s population leans toward retaining legal status for abortion:

64% prefer keeping it legal in all or most cases.

In contrast, 36% would like to make it illegal in all or most instances.

However, these percentages have showed varying and competitive percentages throughout the years. More recently, a separate study by Barna in 2018, one focused on learning the morality of Gen Z, found that: