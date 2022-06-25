Abortion Ban Explained

Oklahoma was the first state to prohibit abortion after fertilization. This means that all abortions are banned, except for cases of incest, rape or to save the mother’s life. And all of the previous abortion bans mentioned have one problem in common. The gestational age of the fetus. It can be hard for the woman to know how far along she is. That is why some use gestational age while others like to calculate after the last menstrual period (LMP). However, either method can be slightly off, which matters if you are looking at an abortion ban within a specific time frame.

Therefore, some thought it is easiest to start at the beginning. Life begins at fertilization. Once the sperm and egg come together, they create a totally unique person who is genetically distinct from the mother and the father. The human embryo develops and grows, but they are already human. Interestingly, scientists have discovered that when an egg and sperm come together, there is a burst of light, a firework of zinc. One might say that is the spark of life. Also, consider in vitro fertilization. In 2018, a couple fought over frozen embryos. They both saw life represented in the embryos even though they differed on what should be done with that life.

Summary Chart of Abortion Bans: