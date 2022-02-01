Should Abortion Be Legal?

Is abortion strictly a women’s issue? Not quite. Abortion impacts more than those making the abortion decision.

Since the infamous ruling of Roe v. Wade in 1973, over 63 million lives have been lost. Lives lost were those of men and women, African American, Caucasian and other ethnicities. Some were conceived at less than ideal times while others were aborted for being created different, having special needs or disabilities.

Knowing this, limiting abortion to being a “women’s issue” drastically misrepresents the problem. Moreover, it oppresses the voice of a weaker and silent minority: preborn children.