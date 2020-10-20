Pro-Life and Pro-Choice: What Does It Mean?

Definitions matter. Depending on who you ask, the terms pro-life and pro-choice each have their own diverse and subjective meanings. Merriam-Webster defines them as follows:

Pro-life (adj): opposed to abortion.

Pro-choice (adj): favoring the legalization of abortion.

However, ask any pro-lifer or pro-choicer and you’ll find that these definitions are limited. Both political stances are multifaceted and have evolved over time.





What is Pro-choice?

According to Planned Parenthood, a strong pro-choice organization, these terms are defined much differently:

“Generally, people who identify as pro-choice believe that everyone has the basic human right to decide when and whether to have children. When you say you’re pro-choice you’re telling people that you believe it’s OK for them to have the ability to choose abortion as an option for an unplanned pregnancy — even if you wouldn’t choose abortion for yourself.”

Directly below this statement, Planned Parenthood defines pro-life individuals as those who are mostly concerned with the life of the “fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus.”





What is Pro-life?

While the term pro-life was birthed from the abortion wars of the 1970’s, the pro-life movement has grown into a thriving community of those who meet political issues with the mindset that all human life is valuable. Whether you are a preborn baby, a newborn, an elderly person, or someone with disabilities and special needs, your life matters. At it’s core, the pro-life movement is about the value and equality of all human beings. Google search the popular pro-life hashtag #lovethemboth, and the message is clear.

Also, despite being accused of being conservative and religious dogma, the pro-life movement is composed of an incredibly diverse population. The movement includes, but is not limited to, both feminists and atheists.





Accurate Definitions

In short, better definitions of each stance, as they have evolved within culture, are as follows:

Pro-life (adj): the belief that all human life is created equal regardless of size, level of development, education, and degree of dependency. Therefore, taking the life of a preborn baby is a violation of the fundamental right to life.

Pro-choice (adj): the belief that every woman should be endowed with the right to her own life and body. Therefore, denying a woman an abortion is denying her the right to bodily autonomy.