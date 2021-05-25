Approaching the Abortion Issue With Love, Grace, Truth and Forgiveness

“What if I’ve had an abortion?‚” Abortion is not the “unpardonable sin.‚” Scripture is full of accounts of those who committed grave sins, even murder, and were not only forgiven by God but greatly used by Him. The stories of David, Moses, the apostle Paul and others teach us that God can bring beauty and healing from the pain of wrong decisions. God’s Word promises that if we honestly confess our sin, He will forgive us, release us and walk with us through the process of healing. Without a doubt this is an extremely painful and emotionally charged issue, but there is hope for those who have been involved. If you or someone you love has had an abortion, or if you have encouraged or pressured someone you know to have one, please understand there is forgiveness and restoration available to you, from both God and from His church.

As I have counseled women who have had one or more abortions and several men who have pushed their wife, girlfriend or daughter to do the same, I am astounded at the depth of guilt, shame and remorse that remains even many years later. I want to remind you that help is available, and the first step is talking with someone you can trust. The condemnation and power of the past over your life is “the secret‚” and the shame it brings. Get it out in the open. God promises in James 5:16 that as we confess our sins to one another, we will experience healing.