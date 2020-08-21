Did My Abortion Disqualify Me from Being Used by God?

I bet you already have an idea of what your calling is. Think about the thing you love doing so much you would do it for free. Chances are, it terrifies you even to consider telling anyone about it. You can barely speak the words, even to yourself, because saying it aloud makes it real.

I remember when I first discovered my calling. It was the Spring of 2017. I was attending a fundraiser luncheon for Embrace Grace, the non-profit for which I work. Amazing author and speaker, Tracy Levison. was walking us through a “Bucket List Party.” She led us through a time of uncovering all of the things we dreamed of doing but hadn’t accomplished. Her goal was to help us clear away the excuses and physical obstacles that were standing between us and our dreams.

By the end of this exercise, she had guided us on a path of discovering our BIG GIANT dream. Some people dreamed of enchanting vacations, some of a restored relationship, some of them dreamed of launching their own business.

My dream seemed so giant that I was terrified to say it out loud. As the microphone made its way through the audience, it landed in my hands— I thought I might puke! My dream was to use my testimony of healing from abortion through public speaking. But there was a big problem with my big dream: I had zero experience with published speaking!

As I said my God-sized dream aloud, tears started streaming down my face. Because of my mistake, thought I was disqualified from being used by God.