Did My Abortion Disqualify Me from Being Used by God?

How long are you willing to allow your abortion experience to stand between you and your God-given calling?
You were created with a purpose, a God-given purpose! Our Heavenly Father uniquely designed you with giftings and talents that no other human being poses. You are a creation constructed in His glorious image. Yes, our giftings may sometimes look and sound similar to someone else’s, but no two people possess the same life experiences, talents, and gifts. You are entirely uncommon, and so is your calling!
Yes, God will even use your abortion healing for His glory and your good, if you allow Him.
He isn’t asking you to come to Him with qualifications for your calling. The creator of the universe only requires a willing and submitted heart.
Why don't I believe that God can use me?
Deception is one of the most powerful weapons in our enemy’s arsenal. The preferred strategy for the master manipulator is to zoom in on your tender spots and magnify your pain. You know what tender spot I’m talking about: the sensitive part of your heart connected to your abortion pain. When it’s “touched,” you react. The triggering of this vulnerable spot causes you to shut down. For some of you, it may result in an angry overreaction.
Our enemy doesn’t want us to walk in our purpose. The deceiver wants to down us with thoughts of doubt, self-rejection, and feelings of inadequacy.
“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” John 10:10
God, the creator of all life, sent His best gift ever to die on the cross for our sins. Jesus Christ paid the debt for our transgressions. When we fully surrender our lives, allow Him to wash us clean, and say “yes” to His calling, we no longer have to carry the heavy load of that sin. You are marvelously free. You are a new creation!
How can God still use me after abortion?
I bet you already have an idea of what your calling is. Think about the thing you love doing so much you would do it for free. Chances are, it terrifies you even to consider telling anyone about it. You can barely speak the words, even to yourself, because saying it aloud makes it real.
I remember when I first discovered my calling. It was the Spring of 2017. I was attending a fundraiser luncheon for Embrace Grace, the non-profit for which I work. Amazing author and speaker, Tracy Levison. was walking us through a “Bucket List Party.” She led us through a time of uncovering all of the things we dreamed of doing but hadn’t accomplished. Her goal was to help us clear away the excuses and physical obstacles that were standing between us and our dreams.
By the end of this exercise, she had guided us on a path of discovering our BIG GIANT dream. Some people dreamed of enchanting vacations, some of a restored relationship, some of them dreamed of launching their own business.
My dream seemed so giant that I was terrified to say it out loud. As the microphone made its way through the audience, it landed in my hands— I thought I might puke! My dream was to use my testimony of healing from abortion through public speaking. But there was a big problem with my big dream: I had zero experience with published speaking!
As I said my God-sized dream aloud, tears started streaming down my face. Because of my mistake, thought I was disqualified from being used by God.
Trust the Voice of Our Father
I now speak at events across the country and love every second of it. When we say “yes” to the calling He has on our life, God takes us into deeper healing with Him. Then, to his Glory, He uses that healing to transform others, as well.
“But I have raised you up for this very purpose, that I might show you my power and that my name might be proclaimed in all the earth.” (Exodus 9:16)
God is calling you to do great things in his name. There are hundreds of steps in His grand plan, but for today, just take the first step. Don’t question it, don’t overthink it, just be obedient!