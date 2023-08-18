Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Give 2X the Hope
Double your gift to rescue moms and babies from abortion!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT!
Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$

After Roe, moms and babies are still at risk of abortion.
Give Hope!
DOUBLE YOUR GIFT

Yes, double my gift to save twice the lives this Christmas!
$30
$60
$120
$240
$
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey logo
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults
Focus on the Family Brio Magazine for Teen Girls
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Magazine for Kids
Focus on the Family Clubhouse Jr. Magazine for Young Kids
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless: A Christian Website for Singles and Young Adults

Can a Baby Survive an Abortion? I Did!

  • By Focus on the Family
Share:
Can a Baby Survive An Abortion? I Did

In Psalm 139:13, Scripture says, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.”

This is such a beautiful reminder that God is the Creator of human life. This verse brings comfort to me, an image bearer of God and also a survivor of an attempted abortion.

Abortion After Birth

The “issue” of abortion is very personal to those who survive this intentional act. The debate for after-birth abortion continues today. Surviving an abortion denies the abortion industry’s statements that the unborn are not human beings. Abortion survivors live in a world that visibly celebrates the act that was used to bring death to our lives.   Indeed, the world can seem dangerous and loveless to an abortion survivor.

Melissa Ohden and Clair Culwell, two abortion survivors, share their personal stories.

Botched Abortion

My story began when I was 12-14 weeks gestation. An evil intruder assaulted the safety of my mother’s womb by her own invitation, with my death as its goal.

Why would she do this? Mom became a widow, pregnant with her 5th child. Overcome by grief, she made a decision to end the life within her. She found an abortionist who performed a D&C abortion procedure. Perhaps she anticipated relief from her grief. The intruder came and destroyed the life of my twin that day. Tucked under an unseen Hand, I was saved and six months later entered the world. Little did I know what hardship also lay ahead for me outside the womb.

Can a Baby Survive an Abortion?

Abortion is traumatic in every context. I can testify to this with my lived experience. The trauma caused by this abortion attempt had a severe impact on me. I withdrew as a child in my own suffering, a response to emotional neglect. I was not aware of my own value in this world.

My mom kept this alienating secret to herself for 19 years. We were walking together one day and suddenly she turned to me and said, “by the way, I tried to have you aborted”. Confessing this was a relief for her, but for me this news explained why I had always felt degraded and invisible. At least that is understood now. There was no further talk that day. Those conversations would come many years later.

Abortion survivors quote. "She just kept gasping for breath. I couldn't just leave her there to die.

Additional Resources:

Abortions' Cycle

Why did she choose that moment to tell me? She most likely felt safe. Revealing her secret happened four months after my first abortion. Surrounded by sexual “freedom” messages in the late 1960s and I began to sexualize my emotional needs for love. Naturally, I became pregnant, so I told my mother. She and my father decided to be “rid” of “it,” and I complied. Human life ended that day. The trauma of my abortion was piled onto that of my abortion survival from 19 years earlier. The generational curse of abortion lived on; only this time, the death goal won.

Swirling downward, I wasn’t making better decisions. I got pregnant again. He took charge of the decision this time and said, “It wasn’t the right time.” A second human life was ended. Now fully captive to the curse of abortion, I took a job working in an abortion clinic, believing I could comfort other women. 

During my tenure there, over 7,000 human lives were terminated. This dark experience added more pain to the trauma and my heavy burden.

My life up to this point had been held captive to the selfishness of living far away from God and experiencing first-hand the horror of abortion. I was blind to the truth of my humanity and the humanity of all the unborn children, including my own!

Can a baby survive an abortion? If they had a choice, they would want to live

Life Changed: Abortion After Birth Survivor

God began to get my attention after he prevented my death in a very bad car accident. Unconscious on the floor of the car, He sent an angelic messenger to touch my heart. “You’re going to be Okay” he said. It took a dramatic intervention by God to get my attention! During recovery, I was discontent with my life, and a longing for truth and reality drove me.

My search took me from San Francisco to remote Alaska to work. I finally left the job at the abortion clinic. In Alaska, I had Christian friends for the first time. But my behavior had not changed and so I was pregnant again. While others encouraged another abortion, I defiantly said NO!

Four months after my son was born, I finally recognized my deep need for God’s forgiveness, so I repented and asked Jesus Christ to help me. He had his eye on me all these years, and at last, I met the eternal Love and acceptance provided through Christ that I had always longed for. The curse of abortion that enslaved me was eternally broken! Hallelujah!

abortion after birth is more than a choice for one individual

God Saved Me in the Womb

As I grew in Christ, I became aware that the same God that saved me in my mother’s womb drew me to Himself and saved me again 31 years later! I was a new creation (2 Corinthians 5:17), a human being made in His image. Forgiven and set free from the curse of abortion.

Since that time, forgiveness, healing and restoration have been my constant companions. Healing is a process, but God is patient and helps us to see the blind spots.

I continue to work through forgiveness for my mother. God’s mercy for us both has helped me realize the truth that I was not born for her but for Him.

Additional Resources:

Regretting Abortion

The trauma and spiritual darkness from every abortion experience I had caused me to never know the value of my own humanity. This blinded me to the truth that a human life is ended by abortion. This is verified by my own actions, my mother’s and the thousands of unborn lives that were ended in the abortion clinic. Living through all this has been a heavy burden for me to carry. It is encouraging that Christ is my burden-bearer and wants me to continue to trust in His plan.
Matthew 11:29-30

I’ve sought forgiveness for not being a stronger voice to fight for my baby’s lives. The Lord Jesus’ words provide comfort in Luke 23:34, which states, “Forgive them, as they know not what they do.”

Abortion Survivors

Struggling with feelings of being alone in my story, I am not! It turns out there are thousands of abortion survivors out there, each with their own story. I discovered Melissa Ohden and The Abortion Survivors Network (ASN) in 2018 on the web. I feel daily gratitude to find this loving community of abortion survivors. The understanding, healing, and shared justification of our humanity is life-giving.

Since Roe v Wade there have been 85,817 babies who survived abortion

Over 600 others have connected with ASN in the US and globally. Recently ASN published research that estimates that 1,734 babies survive abortion each year in the U.S. alone. You can find this data on the ASN website. ASN has offered love and acceptance when perhaps little was truly felt. There is opportunity, if desired, to minister truth to others and be trained to tell your story.

These past few years, I’ve been blessed to proclaim with conviction when asked: Can A Baby Survive an Abortion? I did, and here is my story!

© 2023 Prcicilla Hurley. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up
Focus on the Family Plugged In logo

Entertainment Reviews Your Family Can Trust

Plugged In shines a light on the world of popular entertainment while giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. Let us help your family make wise and informed choices about movies, TV shows, music, video games, and more!
Visit PluggedIn.com
Close up of a young, pensive Asian woman listening to someone talking to her on her phone

Talk to a Counselor

If you need further guidance and encouragement, we have a staff of licensed, professional counselors who offer a one-time complimentary consultation from a Christian perspective. They can also refer you to counselors in your area for ongoing assistance.
Reach a counselor toll-free at 1-855-771-HELP (4357).
Call Now

Give a child in foster care hope and dignity.

Most kids in foster care are forced to use trash bags to move. But you can help.
Give a suitcase

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. And there are new in-laws added to the mix.

Join author and family therapist Ron Deal as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.

Sign up today
Young African-American couple sitting, facing each other, and being affectionate

There's Still Hope for Your Marriage

No matter what struggles you and your spouse face or how deep your pain goes, there's still hope. God heals broken hearts and can restore what's been lost. In fact, thousands of marriages with situations as complex and painful as yours have been transformed with the help of caring professionals who understand where you are right now. Learn how you can rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based program called Hope Restored.
Get Started
Gary_Thomas_Screenshot

Learn How to Cherish your Spouse and Have a Deeper Connection

What does it mean to cherish your spouse? Couples who cherish each other understand that God created everyone different, and as a result, they treasure the unique characteristics in their spouse. We want to help you do just that. Focus on the Family has created a free five-part video course called "Cherish Your Spouse" featuring best-selling author Gary Thomas. He'll offer you practical guidance for developing a deeper level of intimacy and connection with your spouse.
Start Your Free Video Series
Emerson-Eggerich4-840w

Understand How to Respect and Love Your Son Well

"Why doesn’t my son listen to me?" Have you ever asked yourself that? The truth is, how you view your son and talk to him has a significant effect on how he thinks and acts. That’s why we want to help you. We’ve created a free five-part video series called “Recognizing Your Son’s Need for Respect” that will help you understand how showing respect, rather than shaming and badgering, will serve to motivate and guide your son.
Start the FREE Series

Focus on Parenting Podcast

Mom or dad, could you use some encouragement and support? Put your ear buds in for this Christian parenting podcast and get practical, faith-based inspiration through all stages of parenting. Hosted by Dr. Danny Huerta, in every 8 to 15 minute episode, you’ll hear parenting experts share Biblical truths, effective parenting techniques, and useful resources that will help you feel equipped as a mom or dad in today’s culture.
Listen Now
Parenting a strong-willed child resource promotion

Learn How to Speak Your Strong-Willed Child's Language

In this free 6-part video series, Cynthia Tobias, author of many popular parenting books including You Can’t Make Me, explains why your strong-willed child thinks in certain ways and gives you effective tools you can use when communicating with him or her. Start today!
Get Your Free Video Series
Promotional ad for High Water book series

High Water Book Series

Far beyond boring Christian fiction, these books will thrill, entertain, and inspire your teen to grow in their walk with Jesus. Join Parker Buckman as he navigates mystery, adventure, and suspense in the High Water series! Perfect for teen boys and girls!
Promotional image for Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage podcast with Greg & Erin Smalley

Revitalizing Secrets of a Healthy Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for "marriage" is the same as "mess"? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached countless couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.
Like, Follow, and Listen

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series

Get Equipped With the Truth So
You Can Bring Light to the Lies

Abortion is not an easy subject to talk about. You want to defend the truth, to expose the realities so easily confused during these times. Yet, it is so easy to tense up, to get nervous, to get so concerned with wanting to say the “right thing” that you end up saying nothing at all. If you feel at a loss when these conversations come up, this video series, “8 Lies About Abortion,” can help equip you with the truth, and the confidence to engage in the discussion.
Start Your FREE Video Series

Journey with Jesus!

This holiday season, take a journey to Galilee and discover what it was like to walk with Jesus! Get your copy for today for FREE with a donation of any amount!
Get Your Copy!
Stop sabotaging yourself text engraved on an old wooden signpost.

Combat Your Inner Battles and Win!

Bad Habits. We all have them. We make resolutions. We pray about them. We sometimes just give up and let them be, because changing them feels impossible. But most of the time, no matter what, they stick with us. Are you ready to combat your bad habits and win? Great news -- we have the tools to help you do just that. “Winning Your Inner Battles” is a free series of eight short videos featuring Levi Lusko. It includes scripture and questions to discuss with someone close to you, who can support you in conquering your bad habits. Get the free video series and start winning your inner battles today!
Get Your Series!

Discover God's Freedom from Pornography

Pornography can have a devastating grip on your marriage, but the good news is that God offers a way out!
Get Video Series

Next Steps: Marriage Assessment

We want your marriage to be thriving and healthy. Take the free Marriage Assessment from Focus on the Family to learn how to strengthen your bond with your spouse and get the tools to help you need to grow closer together. 

Take the Free Marriage Assessment

Next Steps: Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals for Couples

The Fruit of the Spirit Devotional is a free series of nine short videos to get you into God’s Word and inspire you to seek the Holy Spirit’s help in loving your spouse.

Fruit of the Spirit Devotionals
Share:

About the Author

Read More About:

AbortionBirth MotherChildrenPre-BornPro-ChoicePro-LifeUnexpected PregnancyValue of Human Life

You May Also Like

Has Focus on the Family helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2023 Focus on the Family
 | 
Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Permissions
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin