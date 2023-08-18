Can a Baby Survive an Abortion? I Did!

Abortion is traumatic in every context. I can testify to this with my lived experience. The trauma caused by this abortion attempt had a severe impact on me. I withdrew as a child in my own suffering, a response to emotional neglect. I was not aware of my own value in this world.

My mom kept this alienating secret to herself for 19 years. We were walking together one day and suddenly she turned to me and said, “by the way, I tried to have you aborted”. Confessing this was a relief for her, but for me this news explained why I had always felt degraded and invisible. At least that is understood now. There was no further talk that day. Those conversations would come many years later.