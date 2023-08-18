What Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD) Is and What It Isn’t

One way that we create order out of our unknowns is by sorting things into categories. Humans seek to find the connections between seemingly unrelated items. While this may work for kitchen organization, it can fall very short when looking at children, behaviors, and relationships. We tend to build buckets where we put things we don’t understand; however, Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD) doesn’t fit into a bucket. When we see unusual behaviors in children, we go straight to calling them RAD. Let’s challenge this practice and build an understanding of behaviors through the lens of attachment disruptions, not a disorder.

These disruptions may occur for various reasons, not all negative. Perhaps a parent was deployed to serve our country in their military career, which caused a disruption in connection. Parents may suffer from a medical condition and be hospitalized during a critical time in a child’s development. Or perhaps a parent experiences a bout of depression and isn’t available for their child emotionally. These circumstances may create some disruptions in children’s attachment. Subsequently, children can demonstrate behaviors that create confusion and frustration because those behaviors do not make sense to us.

What is Attachment?

Let’s start at the beginning: a baby demonstrates a need—to be fed, held, changed, or soothed—and their parent tends to their need, creating a bond of trust and safety. The next time the child’s needs appear, they believe that their needs will be met, and they are. This cycle repeats multiple times and creates a healthy attachment. This was my story. Even though I was born to a teen mom, she chose to give me life, nurturing and meeting my needs so that I grew up feeling loved and cherished. With that experience as part of my history, I could provide this same experience to my children, who then created secure attachments to their children.