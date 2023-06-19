Bible Verses About Unwanted Pregnancy

“The thinking of our age says that our body must tell the will what to do; but the Bible says that our will must bring the body as a living sacrifice to God.” Unplanned pregnancy is easier through trusting the will of the Lord over our own plans. If a baby wasn’t a part of the original plan, perhaps God is rewriting the story, making it better than could be comprehended here on earth.

“So he got up and went to his father. But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him.” Luke 15:20

This verse is from a passage in the Bible that focuses on a son who rebelled against his father, seeking things that seemed appealing but ultimately leaving him empty. Once he realized that his father had the best things in mind for him, he went back home. He didn’t expect to be welcomed but thought even being a servant was better than what he had been doing. Yet his father welcomed him with open arms, rejoicing he was home. This emphasizes that there is hope. Specifically, an unwanted pregnancy may spark feelings of hopelessness, shame or sadness. Yet, God’s grace covers everything when we repent. He will welcome all His children, including you and me, into His arms with a loving embrace, no matter how far we have gone outside of His perfect plan.