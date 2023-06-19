Jeanie was a young married woman, but her marriage was in turmoil due to an affair. Should she really have another child, or would it be better to “end it” quietly?
If you’re reading this, you or a loved one may have experienced an unwanted pregnancy or are experiencing one. This topic is tough, especially because raising children is a huge commitment. There are various Bible verses about unwanted pregnancy that can be helpful during this complicated time.
The Bible and Children
- “Now they were bringing even infants to him that he might touch them. And when the disciples saw it, they rebuked them. But Jesus called them to him, saying, ‘Let the children come to me, and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.’” Luke 18:15-17
Here, Jesus views children as precious. Although it says that the disciples rebuked the children, Jesus welcomed them with open arms. This was unusual for the time. Today, it can seem like children are an interference to our plans. Jesus, however, thought the opposite.
- “But women will be saved through childbearing— if they continue in faith, love, and holiness with propriety.” 1 Timothy 2:15
Some people may reject this verse because they say women are more than “child bearers.” This verse is not taking that stance at all. Notice how this Bible verse about unwanted pregnancy mentions zero consequences that come with childbearing, but that it brings life. It brings physical life in the form of a child, and it shows that there is a special relationship in childbearing that helps the woman.
God Knows Us in the Womb
- “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.” Psalm 139:13-16
This Bible verse about unwanted pregnancy addresses how God intricately designs every portion of our bodies, knitting us together in the womb. The beauty of our lives represented as God’s handiwork doesn’t begin outside of the womb, but it starts there.
- “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” Jeremiah 1:5
God didn’t only design us in the womb, but He planned our lives before we were conceived in the womb. This Bible verse about unwanted pregnancy proves the significance about being pregnant. God is at work even before a woman knows she is pregnant.
Marriage, Lust, and Temptation
- “Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous.” Hebrews 13:4
This Bible verse about unwanted pregnancy is a sensitive one. Culture today praises all types of sex before marriage. Many people don’t realize that sex outside of marriage ultimately leads to mental health issues and unsatisfaction. This is because that is not the life that we are created to live. Anything outside God’s plan leads to brokenness. God intended pregnancy to be a product of marriage. It represents man and wife becoming one through the new life of their child. Believers are called to live according to this standard, even when it’s hard.
- “For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you abstain from sexual immorality; that each one of you know how to control his own body in holiness and honor, not in the passion of lust like the Gentiles who do not know God;” 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5
Modeling our lives according to God’s will is not only the best decision we could make, but the only logical decision. The Enduring Word commentary said something very encouraging:
“The thinking of our age says that our body must tell the will what to do; but the Bible says that our will must bring the body as a living sacrifice to God.” Unplanned pregnancy is easier through trusting the will of the Lord over our own plans. If a baby wasn’t a part of the original plan, perhaps God is rewriting the story, making it better than could be comprehended here on earth.
- “So he got up and went to his father. But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him.” Luke 15:20
This verse is from a passage in the Bible that focuses on a son who rebelled against his father, seeking things that seemed appealing but ultimately leaving him empty. Once he realized that his father had the best things in mind for him, he went back home. He didn’t expect to be welcomed but thought even being a servant was better than what he had been doing. Yet his father welcomed him with open arms, rejoicing he was home. This emphasizes that there is hope. Specifically, an unwanted pregnancy may spark feelings of hopelessness, shame or sadness. Yet, God’s grace covers everything when we repent. He will welcome all His children, including you and me, into His arms with a loving embrace, no matter how far we have gone outside of His perfect plan.
Being Expectant and Prayerful
So, what now? Although the times ahead may be uncertain and stressful, God is our comforter and strength. He is for you, and He is for me. This is the best news! We can partner with God in diligent prayer; we are not meant to go through times such as these alone. If you’re curious about how to talk to God or hear God’s voice, check out these resources. Talking to God and hearing from Him will grow our relationships with Him, which is what we were created for.
Remember Jeanie? She and her husband did not make it, but being a single parent has been one of the greatest joys of her life.
Even though it may be hard to believe, this unplanned pregnancy is an exciting time to not only grow closer to God but bring new life into the world. Christ brought us into the world by creating us and sending His son Jesus as a sacrifice for us. Be encouraged today that God is with you, orchestrating the exciting plans for you or your loved one’s life through pregnancy, even if it might have been originally unexpected.