Focus on the Family
Adventures in Odyssey
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Save a baby today
GIVE MONTHLY
Save babies year-round
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Hopeful Choice: What is a Pregnancy Help Center?

  • By Danielle Pitzer
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Hopeful choice as a woman holds a small yellow flower in her hand
Hopeful Choice Lina Trochez Unsplash
There are hopeful choices out there. A pregnancy help center can share the options available.

What is a pregnancy help center?

Pregnancy help can be found at Pregnancy Centers, also known as Pregnancy Resource Centers (PRC) or Pregnancy Medical Clinic (PMC) or Pregnancy Health Organizations (PHO). Even with many different names, the thing that unites them all is that they are local non-profit organizations that provide caring, practical help to men and women in an unexpected pregnancy. The help available can vary in each center, but each is unique and amazing. When I have been in a center, it feels like talking to a friend—a place of hopeful choices where the staff and volunteers genuinely desire to make a difference in the lives of their diverse clients.

What pregnancy help is available?

Each pregnancy help center and pregnancy clinic work in their local community to meet the needs of their neighbors. Therefore, they are unique. Some of the services they may provide are listed:

Pregnancy test, STD testing and ultrasounds

It is so helpful to have a place that can confirm a pregnancy. And an ultrasound, when appropriate, can make a huge difference. When a woman sees her baby at just eight weeks and hears the heartbeat, the baby’s lie is a clump of cells becomes clear. Even though ultrasounds are expensive, this valuable service is free in the centers I have talked to. It is a fantastic opportunity that pregnancy help centers offer. One director shared how the baby waved at her mom through the ultrasound. The image made all of the difference to the mom.

Medical regulations and staff

Many centers have worked hard to become a clinic. They meet the regulations of their state and have the oversight of a doctor. A woman can feel confident in the help she gets from the technicians, nurses, and doctors who are all working to give her the best information possible.

One way pregnancy help centers and pregnancy clinics seek to help their clients is by providing up-to-date information on the abortion pill and abortion pill reversal. Taking the pill may seem easy for some women, but what if a women changes her mind? Pregnancy help centers either have or can find the information on how the pill’s effects can be reversed.

Real choice is a hopeful choice – pregnancy options

Pregnancy clinics also work hard to make sure every client knows all of the choices available to them. Choice should mean that there is more than one choice. However, often abortion clinics that claim to help with family planning specialize in abortion with little to offer clients in search of other pregnancy options. In truth, the three possible options for the men and women are parenting, adoption or abortion. In a pregnancy help center, women and men can confidentially talk through all of their options. Best of all, most pregnancy center clients are offered resources that empower them in their decision. And there is no profit involved. The center is not making money off of a woman’s choice. As a friend, they talk through the fears and concerns of each client. Bringing hope, they share the resources available for the choices ahead.

More information can be found:

Pregnancy help even after pregnancy

All the clients are cared for regardless of their choice and many times the pregnancy help continues even after pregnancy. If a woman chooses abortion and then finds she is suffering from the decision, many pregnancy help centers offer post-abortion counseling. If the woman chooses to continue her pregnancy, the clinics may help with the adoption or with parenting. Each path has different highs and lows and the pregnancy help center may walk their client through these challenges by providing education, encouragement, and practical resources. All with the aim of providing their client with a hopeful choice.

Support and education on topics such as pregnancy, infant care, nutrition and childbirth are available. Continuing education on healthy relationships, goal setting and decision making might even be available. Some pregnancy help centers even cover teen suicide.

Practical items such as infant and toddler clothing, bedding, formula, diapers, crib, car seat or stroller are often available as well. Mentoring for both men and women through the journey of adoption and parenting may be available, especially if that center to clinic partners with local churches and other hopeful choice organizations. Some centers even help provide housing, daycare options and resources for finding family-friendly jobs.

Decisions made when pregnant are life-changing. Taking the time to look at all the choices is worth it. Local pro-life pregnancy help centers offer the best hopeful choice for the future.

baby showing the miracle of life

Where is a pregnancy help center near me?

Pregnancy help centers and clinics can be found at:

© 2021 by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. First published on FocusOnTheFamily.com in April.

Dynamic CTA Template Below

Do you and your spouse view money differently?

Join hosts Jeff and Shaunti Feldhahn for this series of six short videos (roughly 3-4 minutes each) called “Thriving in Love & Money.” They’ll offer helpful tips, informed by years of research and based on their new book, to help you and your spouse explore the underlying issues that lead to financial conflict and consider healthy ways to move from “his vs. hers” to “ours” when it comes to money.
Sign Up

Your Teen Needs You Most of All

No parent of teens is perfect and even the best can learn how to better connect with their son or daughter. Get practical action steps to better connect with your teenager in 8 Essential Tips for Parenting Your Teen in this FREE video series!
Sign up to get your series!

Marriage can be Tough. Remarriage can be Even Tougher.

Spouses may come to a new marriage with emotional baggage. Relationships with children change, and the stepparent-stepchild relationship adds another dynamic. Both families may have different traditions and ways of doing life. Not to mention, there are new in-laws to add into the mix many times.
Join Ron Deal, author and family therapist as he shares practical guidance for families coming together and thriving under one roof. Sign up for a FREE 7-part video series called “Thriving Stepfamilies: Overcoming Common Challenges in Blended Families” and help your blended family thrive.
Sign up today

There Is Still Hope for Your Marriage

You may feel that there is no hope for your marriage and the hurt is too deep to restore the relationship and love that you once had. The truth is, your life and marriage can be better and stronger than it was before. In fact, thousands of marriages, situations as complex and painful as yours, have been transformed with the help of professionals who understand where you are right now and care deeply about you and your spouse’s future. You can restore and rebuild your marriage through a personalized, faith-based, intimate program called, Hope Restored.
Get Started
Raising Your Kids to Defend the Faith (1)

Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith

“Raising Your Kids to Defend Their Faith” is a series of five short videos, created to get you started in teaching your kids the fundamentals of Christianity, so they can understand it, explain it, and defend it.
Sign up Here!
Book Cover: Aftershock A Plan for Recovery

Aftershock: Overcoming His Secret Life with Pornography: A Plan for Recovery

This book is for women who have discovered their husband’s struggle with pornography and other sexual infidelities. Based on biblical principles and psychologically sound advice, Aftershock is designed to help women heal, grow, and receive restoration for themselves, their husbands, and their marriages.
Get Your Copy

8 Lies About Abortion.

We’ve all heard legalized abortion is “healthcare” or “a woman’s right to choose”. Are you equipped to combat these lies and lead your family to the truth? We have a new, free video series to empower you to find out the truth - sign up right now.
Sign Up for Your FREE Video Series
ttwmk-3

That the World May Know

Join renowned teacher and historian Ray Vander Laan as he guides you through the lands of the Bible. In each lesson, Vander Laan illuminates the historical, geographical, and cultural context of the sacred Scriptures. Filmed on location in the Middle East, the That the World May Know ® film series will transform your understanding of God and challenge you to be a true follower of Jesus.
Learn More
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

About the Author

You May Also Like

Have Focus on the Family resources helped you or your family? Share your story here and inspire others today!
Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2021 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Pinterest
Linkedin