How Empowered Pro-Life Women Can Empower Women

The internet is saturated with pro-life vs. pro-choice debates. While having these conversations help educate and raise awareness, approaching the abortion issue with philosophical discussions does little to comfort those facing an abortion decision. But if arguing isn’t the answer, how do we weaken Roe v. Wade and save lives? Furthermore, can we make a difference in the pro-life movement without being aggressive and argumentative? Absolutely, and it all starts with a simple and under-appreciated truth: empowered women empower women.

Becoming the type of person who empowers others begins with empowering yourself, and doing so is easier than you think. You don’t need a degree in science, law or theology to have an impact. After all, there are simple steps that can fortify women with the confidence to choose life.