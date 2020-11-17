How to Respond to an Unexpected Pregnancy

Your words matter. How you respond to someone with an unexpected pregnancy could be the difference between life and death.

A few years ago, my family traveled to Florida for our annual family vacation. Every year, we have the same glorious agenda. We sit on the beach, and we eat lots of food. The Ford Family likes to keep it simple.

One day, we woke up early to eat at a nearby breakfast restaurant. We pulled into the parking lot and noticed a line going out the door. But because we like to eat good food, we were willing to wait in line. During the hour and a half of waiting time, we struck up a conversation with another family in the restaurant. They were a young couple with a small child, and they began to tell us about the church they attend. When we heard they were churchgoers, my mom started telling them about Embrace Grace, the ministry she co-founded.

My mom explained that when a single girl has an unexpected pregnancy, Embrace Grace invites them to church, teaches them their value in Christ, and throws them an extravagant baby shower. Embrace Grace celebrates their pregnancy and shows them that God loves them.