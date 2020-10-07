Supporting Birth Mothers in Their Journey of Unexpected Pregnancy

I was adopted as an infant into an incredible Christian family. My adoptive parents loved my brother and me and honored my birth mother and birth father. My mom had a huge heart for my birth mother, and that love was contagious! Now, as an adult, I have the privilege of passing on that same contagious and Christ-like love to others.

Over the years, I’ve seen how critical it is to love women in unexpected pregnancies, regardless of which pregnancy option they choose. As the director of the pregnancy counseling department at Lifeline Children’s Services, I’ve seen firsthand how difficult it can be for birth parents. While grieving an unexpected pregnancy, they must make the difficult decision between adoption, parenting, and abortion.

As the church, it can be challenging to know how to respond to an unexpected pregnancy. However, as followers of Jesus, we must consider how the church can wrap around those who are hurting and vulnerable.