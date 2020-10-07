Helping Kids with Special Needs Engage with God

Adding sensory objects that are found in a Bible story can help make the story a more interactive experience for a child with special needs. When telling the story of Jesus walking on water, for example, you can use a phone app to play the sound of crashing waves. That can help children imagine the story more vividly.

Because scents and tastes can provide powerful connections in the brain, incorporating natural aromas and foods mentioned in Scripture can help bring stories to life. Enjoying fresh bread fits with the story of the Last Supper. And smelling perfume during the story of the woman who washed Jesus’ feet (Luke 7:36-38) can help our children experience the Bible

in a new way.

Even when we wonder whether what we’re doing is working, we can pray for God’s Word to penetrate

young hearts, knowing that He is the Author and Perfecter of our children’s faith.