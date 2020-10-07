Focus on the Family ministry logo. Stylized silhouette of young child holding parents' hands
adventures-in-odyssey-logo
Plugged In Christian Entertainment Reviews
Boundless
Plugged In
Boundless
Focus on the Family
Focus at Home: Stream Now
DONATE
Strengthen families with
your gift
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Helping Kids with Special Needs Engage with God

By Sara Ward
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
Two women help a child with special needs with how to engage with God.
We can encourage the faith of a child with special needs by giving them opportunities to worship according to their abilities and preferences.

My son’s genetic disease contributed to the challenges he had participating in devotions and church. He couldn’t sing or talk, and he couldn’t attend Sunday school because of the risk of infection. But he loved his Bible picture book, and his eyes lit up whenever he saw the cover.

When it comes to parenting children with special needs, understanding how they engage with God means we can encourage their faith by giving them opportunities to worship according to their abilities and preferences. 

Adapting to Their Needs

Small adjustments can make a big difference in a child’s ability to connect with God. A child with hearing loss or visual impairment may need large pictures, a front-row seat or a sensory object to touch while sitting with you at church. For a child who enjoys music but is nonverbal, a Velcro hand strap with bells or a shaker allows her to actively participate in worship songs at home.

Creating an environment where your child thrives is also important for helping him engage with God. If your child likes movement during singing, provide space for dancing or waving streamers to songs. For some children, a quiet space fosters a better atmosphere for connection. If a child prefers silence, find ways to incorporate worship into a nature walk, pointing out the beauty of God’s creation and thanking Him for every good gift.

Bringing the Bible to Life

Adding sensory objects that are found in a Bible story can help make the story a more interactive experience for a child with special needs. When telling the story of Jesus walking on water, for example, you can use a phone app to play the sound of crashing waves. That can help children imagine the story more vividly.

Because scents and tastes can provide powerful connections in the brain, incorporating natural aromas and foods mentioned in Scripture can help bring stories to life. Enjoying fresh bread fits with the story of the Last Supper. And smelling perfume during the story of the woman who washed Jesus’ feet (Luke 7:36-38) can help our children experience the Bible
in a new way.

Even when we wonder whether what we’re doing is working, we can pray for God’s Word to penetrate
young hearts, knowing that He is the Author and Perfecter of our children’s faith.

© 2020 Focus on the Family. All rights reserved.

Keep the Movement Going!

Join us in the movement to support the sanctity of every human life. Sign the Pledge to #LoveEveryHeartbeat, and watch the See Life 2020 premiere available on demand now! Listen to Benjamin Watson, Candace Owens, Lila Rose, Danny Gokey, Selah and so many other pro-life advocates share their incredible stories of hope and redemption, and see the beauty some are afraid for you to see.
Watch on YouTube  Sign the Pledge
Shortcode below is Pro-Life General Content CTA Template. Currently hidden.

Share Your Pro-Life Views In Love

Are you an advocate for the unborn? Get equipped with practical truth and biblical arguments for life so you can confidently and compassionately engage our culture. To help you with this, we’ve developed a free five-part video series just for you called, "Expressing Pro-Life Views in Winsome Ways"​
Start Your FREE Video Series
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

You May Also Like

Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram

Test