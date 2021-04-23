Focus on the Family
11 Bible Verses On Helping Loved Ones With Special Needs

  • By Focus on the Family, Advocacy Team
11 Bible Verses about special needs
Jacqueline A. Pearson
Stand up for those with special needs. Here are 11 Biblical scriptures to help you.

There are many Bible verses on loving our brothers and sisters in Christ regardless of special needs. When we look at each other as a creation of the Lord, we can love rightly. Let us love well those who have unique challenges in life and appreciate the beauty they bring with their own perspective and personality.

Bible Verses About Special Needs

Matthew 25:40 

And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.

Leviticus 19:14 

You shall not curse the deaf or put a stumbling block before the blind, but you shall fear your God: I am the Lord.

Deuteronomy 27:18

Cursed be anyone who misleads a blind man on the road. And all the people shall say, ‘Amen.’

Isaiah 42:16 

And I will lead the blind
in a way that they do not know,
in paths that they have not known
I will guide them.
I will turn the darkness before them into light,
the rough places into level ground.
These are the things I do,
and I do not forsake them.

Luke 14:12-14

He said also to the man who had invited him, “When you give a dinner or a banquet, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or rich neighbors, lest they also invite you in return and you be repaid. But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the just.”

Bible Verses that Tell About People with Special Needs

Close up of smiling middle-age couple with mom having a side hug with their grown, special needs son

2 Samuel 9

The story of David and Mephibosheth

Bible Verses Advocating for those with Special Needs

 Proverbs 31:8-9 

Open your mouth for the mute, for the rights of all who are destitute. Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy.

Psalm 82:3

Give justice to the weak and fatherless; maintain the rights of the afflicted and the destitute.

Bible Verses Empowering Those with Unique Challenges

Romans 8:18

For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.

1 Corinthians 1:26-29 

For consider your calling, brothers: not many of you were wise according to worldly standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are, so that no human being might boast in the presence of God.

John 9:1-3

As he passed by, he saw a man blind from birth. And his disciples asked him, “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” Jesus answered, “It was not that this man sinned, or his parents, but that the works of God might be displayed in him.

©2015 Focus on the Family, Updated April, 2021

