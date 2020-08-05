My Adoption Story is My Testimony

I will always remember standing in the bathroom at midnight with my best friend by my side, staring at those two pink lines. They appeared right away. There was no question— I was pregnant at barely 16 years old, just starting my junior year of high school.

In a mix of emotions, I was both panicked, but idealistically excited. I always knew I wanted to be a mother.

How did I get here? I was a “good” girl, raised in Christian beliefs, who earned honor roll most semesters. The answer was, it came from a trickle effect within childhood, one that became my steppingstones to know Christ truly.

It all began in early childhood when I was sexually abused. For me, this experience ignited a damaging view of sex. Plus, I grew up in a single-mom home where I shared only weekends and holidays with my dad. He was a loving father, but couldn’t be there every day for me, due to distance.

All this was compounded into teenagerhood, when unconsciously, in an attempt to reclaim the power taken from me as a little girl, I used sex to find affection from men. It didn’t help that I was young and naïve.