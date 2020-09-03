When Two Lines Are Pink: How Parents Can Support Their Pregnant Child.

My answer was wrapped in guilt, shame, and grief that branched deep into my soul. I knew I had messed up. I knew life wouldn’t ever be the same. I worried about what my parents would say and how they would react. As now a parent of teens myself, I can only imagine the sheer heartache and frustration my parents had towards this news when I was 16 years old.

But while my words changed the course of all our lives— their reaction changed my heart.

I wasn’t met with criticism or judgment or yelling. They thanked me for choosing life. I could have kept this all a secret, gotten an abortion without them knowing. Instead, I firmly believed in my tiny baby’s life and that it mattered. My parents acknowledged that bravery, and while I was in the lowest moments of my life, they uplifted me. Then, in the months to follow, they demonstrated that support with their actions. Amid the knowledge of my first decision, one which led to pregnancy, they built me up to be proud of the second choice I made: Life.

Unfortunately, this news can often cause much tension, stress, and discord for families, understandably, as emotions and fears are running high. At times, we experienced this as well. However, overall, I felt supported throughout my pregnancy as well as after I placed my daughter in an open adoption. We didn’t always get it right, we still had disagreements and conversations to work through, but I felt completely loved and supported regardless. That is what I pray every mom in an unexpected pregnancy feels.