When Disabilities Aren’t Welcome At Church

I don’t think anyone would argue that people with disabilities are often mistreated and isolated in our world. But what most may not realize is that some of the most painful experiences happened behind the walls of a place that should be a shelter and refuge for all who enter — the church.

After adopting our children who have disabilities, I began to see a disconnect with many people who consider themselves “pro-life.” I would hear the outrage over the fact that so many babies who have Down Syndrome are aborted. These same people would then look on my daughter with pity and comment on how my husband and I were such saints to adopt children “like that.”

I would see impassioned posts on Facebook about how every life matters to God. Later, I’d be left in tears after hearing dismissive comments about they aren’t “called to that” or that they “don’t have the patience” to work with people who have disabilities. It was as if they thought God put some people into different categories for only certain people to love and care over.

Experiences like this lead many who love Jesus to distrust those who call themselves His Body. These experiences cause us to doubt your passion for being pro-life. Are you only pro-life for the child until it makes it outside of the mother’s womb? Or perhaps, are you only pro-life for babies that have neurotypical brains and bodies?