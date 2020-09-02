$1.2 Million Matching Opportunity

Save twice the babies from abortion and support SEE LIFE 2020!

Click Here to Double Your Gift

Yes, double my gift to rescue babies from abortion!
$30
$60
$120
Other

$1.2 Million Matching Opportunity

Save twice the babies from abortion and support SEE LIFE 2020!

Click Here to Double Your Gift

Yes, double my gift to rescue babies from abortion!
$30
$30
$60
$120

$1.2 Million Matching Opportunity

Save twice the babies from abortion and support SEE LIFE 2020!

Click Here to Double Your Gift

Yes, double my gift to rescue babies from abortion!

$30
$60
$120
$240
Focus on the Family | Home
adventures-in-odyssey-logo
PluggedIn Christian Movie & Entertainment Reviews
Plugged In
boundless-logo
Focus on the Family
DONATE
Every $60 saves
2 babies!
GIVE MONTHLY
Help fund our ministry
programs
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY
DONATE
GIVE MONTHLY

Adoptive Parent: The Blessing of the Hard

By Sharri Black
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email
adoptive parents praying

As an adoptive parent, have you ever had the fleeting thought that perhaps you didn’t hear God right? When you believed He called you to adopt, or that He made a mistake in calling you? Maybe you’ve expressed to God, a close friend, or even a therapist (your child’s or your own) about how hard this journey has become. Or, have you ever heard yourself saying, “I didn’t sign up for this!” when faced with a season (or years) of challenges? 

If you find yourself in any of these scenarios, I want you to know that you are not alone. Nor are you crazy, despite how you may feel at times. 

Being An Adoptive Parent

Loving and parenting children who have experienced hard things in life can be challenging for adoptive parents, whether neglect, abuse, other trauma, etc. Even if those hard things happened while still in the womb (such as drug and/or alcohol exposure, genetic or medical disorders, being unwanted, etc.). These known and unknown traumas impact us in our lives: ourselves as individuals, as a married couple, and as a family.

Our Journey

Twenty years ago, this is where my husband and I found ourselves. We felt alone and in a place so desolate that no one we knew could relate to what we were walking through. Well-meaning friends and family did their best to offer encouragement, support, and helpful advice that didn’t even begin to touch our reality. And it was an incredibly hard day and realization when the professionals working with us looked across the table and said there were no additional services that could be offered to address the needs of our family and delay the trajectory we seemed to be rapidly approaching.

It was on one of the days I may have said, “I didn’t sign up for this”. I wondered why God had not answered my prayer. And the prayers of many others, to change our circumstances and bring healing, wholeness, and restoration. This situation was a far cry from how we began our adoption journey. 

adoptive parents talking

As an adoptee and adoption professional, the call to adopt was part of my life for as long as I can remember. Before my husband and I married, we discussed and knew adopting the children God wanted us to have, would be part of our lives. This journey was an accepted fact, one we talked about and looked forward to. A few years into our marriage, God added our first child through adoption to our family. And then another, and then another.  

We saw His hand and perfect timing in each one. It was amazing to see how He worked a unique set of circumstances to bring each child into our hearts and home for several years.  

The Hard

During this time, however, another set of circumstances was at work for one of our children, in particular. Events of which we had very little information. There was speculation and supposition, but nothing concrete. As our family settled into the active parenting years of school-age children, the results and impact of these circumstances, which began while our child was being knit together in their mother’s womb (Psalm 139:13), began to appear. At first, it seemed liked typical childhood behaviors, but the social worker in me knew there was more to it. Despite our best efforts and those of professionals, our church family, friends, and relatives, we were introduced to what I’ve termed the Hard.  

Being Challenged

The Hard is when you find yourself challenged beyond your means, facing circumstances beyond your control. The Hard can be difficult, painful and overwhelming, and can last for a brief time, a season, or years. Perhaps all of us will be called to some form of the Hard sometime during our life on earth. It is not reserved just for adoptive parents. However, I think with respect to God’s call to adopt, it can make the Hard seem harder. When asked about their motivation to adopt, most will express some version of “being called by God” to do so. Somehow, we think being called and chosen by God should exempt us from the Hard. 

Blessings and Benefits

As I’ve experienced in my own life as an adoptive parent and the lives of many others as an adoption professional, there are many blessings and benefits in the Hard places and circumstances God calls us to: 

  • The Hard is an invitation to go deeper in our relationship with Jesus. He is there with us in the Hard. He brings us to it, gets us through it, and safely delivers us to the other side. Like He did with the disciples when the storm arose, and He was asleep in the back of the boat (Matthew 8:23-27). Then again when He came to them in the boat, walking on water (Matthew 14:22-34). In both of these instances, Jesus told His disciples to get into the boat, knowing that a storm would arise.  
  • The Hard can bring us to the point of surrender and submission of our will, thoughts, and plans to His. The Hard shines the light on our insufficiency, and His sufficiency. God is enough. We can trust Him to address and meet a myriad of needs in ways we can’t even begin to imagine. 
  • The Hard is to be embraced, not avoided. During one of our family’s Hard seasons, a friend who had faced her own Hard in a different area, encouraged me to “make friends with it”. I wanted to do anything but that. However, she wisely pointed out that I was letting fear, worry, dread, and doubt be my focus by not embracing it. You can’t address what you don’t acknowledge.  
  • The Hard brings perspective, definition, and clarity to our lives. The Hard ultimately brings transformation for all involved. Sometimes, it is through our lives’ most difficult times where we can see God and His love for us the most clearly.  

Thankful for the Hard

Looking back, twenty years later, I can say I am truly thankful for the Hard. Adoption is more of a pilgrimage than a journey. As a pilgrimage is an act of devotion and leads to a sacred place. As a result of the Hard, my relationship with Jesus is deeper, more personal, and, more real.  

Blessed are those whose strength is in you, whose hearts are set on pilgrimage. As they pass through the Valley of Baka (Weeping), they make it a place of springs; the autumn rains also cover it with pools.  They go from strength to strength, till each appears before God in Zion.

Psalm 84:5-7

Scripture quotations taken from The Holy Bible, New International Version® NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc. TM  Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.  

Wait No More
Focus on the Family’s Wait No More program prepares hearts and homes for children in foster care. Everyone who feels called to foster, adopt or support a foster/adoptive family can be involved through our nationwide events and resources. Each day, we help advocate for kids in foster care to experience the love of family, no matter how long they’ve waited.
Learn More
Share:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

How useful was this article?

Click or Tap on a star to rate it!

Average Rating: 0 / 5

We are sorry that this was not useful for you!

Help us to improve.

Tell us how we can improve this article.

About the Author

Sharri Black

Sharri Lynn Black, LMSW is no stranger to adoption and foster care.  She was two years old when she first heard the word adoption and experienced it to mean being chosen and loved.  Two years later, she heard her own adoption story for the first time.  Over the past four decades, Sharri has held various positions in private and public …

More by Sharri Black

You May Also Like

Focus-on-the-Family-Logo
About Us
Shows & Podcasts
Shop
Donate
Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
  • Get our updates straight to your inbox.
Sign Up
Copyright © 2020 Focus on the Family |

 Privacy Policy | Permissions

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Fill out the form below, and we will email you a reminder.

Want to be an online volunteer for Focus?

Answer weekly questions. Rate and review content. Interact with other members.

Learn more!