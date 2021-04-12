Focus on the Family
A Pro-Life Inspiration Story: When My Mom Said No

  • By Jess Ford
A child playing with mom. A pro-life inspiration story
Pro-Life Inspiration Story Thiago Cerqueira Unsplash
A real, pro-life inspiration story from the perspective of the child who lived.

I love the pro-life movement. I love the people, the energy, the ideas and the heart-cry. The movement is filled with people that fervently and purely desire the best for women and their babies. There is one peculiar and amazing aspect of the community that I have always loved, and that is the inspiration story behind why pro-life leaders and advocates become so passionate.

Stories of inspiration

Almost every person that is motivated by this cause has a story attached to their passion. Every time I have the privilege to sit across from another person and listen to their story about why they fight for the sanctity of life, I am astounded by God’s power.

Time and time again, God takes the most gut-wrenching, troubling season of someone’s life, and he uses their experience to align their heart to His. God takes our deepest pain, and He uses the story to inspire the world. He is a God of redemption and reconciliation, with us in our pain. He is persistent, entirely unafraid to pursue the heart of the one that wanders away. Beauty for Ashes. Joy for Mourning. Praise for Heaviness. Our God transforms. (Isaiah 61:3)

For more inspiring stories:

My mom’s story


My mom learned she was unexpectedly pregnant at 20 years old. She was single and living under her parents’ roof, who were supporting her financially. My mom knew abortion was wrong. Yet, it became a real option when she faced the fear associated with this pregnancy. She was afraid that her parents would no longer be supportive of her, and that she would be left financially and emotionally independent. My mom and her boyfriend mutually agreed to go through with the abortion procedure and scheduled an appointment to abort their baby.

My mom went into the operating room. Next, the staff began to explain the details of her abortion procedure. Suddenly, she became overwhelmed with emotion. Her breathing became irregular, and she cried aggressively. My mom cried so much that she hyperventilated and passed out.

My mom’s inspiration story

After a few moments, she woke up with nurses fanning her face, informing her that she was too emotionally distraught to have the abortion. My mom went back to the waiting room to tell my dad that she was still pregnant. As a result of the emotional experience, she decided to make the brave choice to birth and mother her baby. Therefore, she needed to tell her friends and family about the pregnancy. She learned that many were excited about her pregnancy. Her fears of losing her loved ones proved to be a lie from the enemy. My mom had her baby, and here I am to tell her story, and how her story has affected my life.

It’s Hopeless: Why Should I Choose Life?

Painful beginning for my story

To be frank, this story changed my life. After hearing my parent’s testimony, my perception of my life began to alter. I began to believe I was a burden to my family. I was a mistake and there was no purpose for me. My parents never desired me.

These lies consumed me. Each day, I would meditate in despair. I was convinced I was not supposed to be alive. From the months of spiritual warfare in my mind, I became suicidal. In other words, I no longer wanted to live. I felt as if my whole life was a lie. My parents, who I always viewed as my heroes, almost took me out of this world.


One day at the age of 15, I was determined to end my life. In a moment where I would do anything to relieve myself of the pain I was holding, God interrupted me. I heard a confident, tender and near voice, whom I now know belongs to the Holy Spirit, speak to me in my moments of despair.

God’s story of inspiration

The words I heard will mark me forever: “Jess, your parents may have said no to you in the beginning, but I said yes, and I have a plan and purpose for your life.” After hearing this, I immediately realized I had a reason to live, and my depression vanished. I never again contemplated suicide. Finally, I had tasted and seen that the Lord is good. In other words, I had a reason to live again. My life changed entirely. I decided to make Jesus the leader of my spirit, mind, and body.

The truth of their inspiring story

One interesting thing that happened immediately was my realignment of perspective. Before Christ, in my deepest depression, I could never acknowledge how incredible, hardworking, sincere, honest and caring people my parents proved to be. After Christ, I saw them through the lens of my pain, and through the lens that the enemy had blinded me with.

In conclusion, now I fight for life because of the bravery of my mother.

Why do you fight for life? What inspiring story do you share with others?

© 2021 by Focus on the Family. All rights reserved. First published on FocusOnTheFamily.com in April.

About the Author

