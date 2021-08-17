Survey: Women Go Silently From Church to Abortion Clinic

Many women with unexpected pregnancies go silently from the church pew to the abortion clinic, convinced the church would gossip rather than help, a study shows. More than four in 10 women who have had an abortion were churchgoers when they ended a pregnancy, researchers found in a survey sponsored by Care Net, a nonprofit organization supporting more than 1,100 pregnancy centers across North America.

“That’s a huge opportunity for the church to have an impact on those decisions,” said Scott McConnell, Executive Director of Lifeway Research.

But only 7 percent of women discussed their abortion decision with anyone at church. Three-fourths (76 percent) say the church had no influence on their decision to terminate a pregnancy.

The results point to a church culture that often lacks grace, McConnell said. Among women who have had an abortion:

Two-thirds (65 percent) say church members judge single women who are pregnant.

A majority (54 percent) think churches oversimplify decisions about pregnancy options.

Fewer than half (41 percent) believe churches are prepared to help with decisions about unwanted pregnancies.

Only three in 10 think churches give accurate advice about pregnancy options.

“If [women] don’t start experiencing something different than what they’ve seen in the past,” McConnell said, “these numbers aren’t going to change.”